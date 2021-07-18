PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues July 24 with Mid-west indie-rock four-piece Fox Royale. Jackson Hole’s Abbi Webster will open the show. Fans of Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys and Regina Spektor will feel right at home at this show.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series takes place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music begins at 5 p.m. and all shows are free to the public.
FOX ROYALE
Fox Royale make anthemic, jangly indie-rock that sparkles with the same energy as acts like Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend. Their debut single, “Don’t Call Me When You’re Lonely,” is about a seemingly isolating phenomenon: loneliness, particularly the kind that affects traveling musicians, or traveling workers of any kind, and their partners. So why does the song sound so big, so full? Because Fox Royale have the ability to make music about things like emotional insecurities, breakups and family breakdowns sound almost joyful.
ABBY WEBSTER
Abby Webster is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist living in Jackson Hole. Filled with metaphor and dark humor, her songs are just as whimsical as they are visceral.
The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and The Wyoming Cultural Trust.
For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information, visit www.soundcheckpinedale.com.