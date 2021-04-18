Potatoes are a pretty common side dish, but add cheese and butter, and they become uncommon and out of this world.
Potatoes are one of those foods which needs to have other ingredients added to them to allow their full taste to shine — cheese and butter are perfect ingredients for the job.
Both Hasselback potatoes and Crash potatoes end up soft and fluffy in the center like mashed potatoes and crisp on the outside like French fries.
These recipes are delicious potato alternatives to baked potatoes, mashed potatoes or French fries.
CHEESY HASSELBACK POTATOES
Ingredients:
Six medium baking potatoes
One ounce lemon juice
One-third cup butter, melted
One tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
One-third cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Two-third cup Mozzarella cheese, grated
— Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Peel all the potatoes and, as you peel them, put them in a large container with One gallon water and the lemon juice to keep them from browning. Once they are all peeled, remove them from the water and pat dry.
— Slice the potatoes about one-quarter-inch apart and about three-quarters of the way through to create a series of uniform slices so that they are still joined together at the bottom. This should create a fan type finish to the potatoes. Place two wooden spoons on opposite sides of the potatoes to help guide you from slicing completely through the potatoes.
— use a whisk to blend the butter, parsley, salt and pepper. Make sure to mix well. Dunk the potatoes into the butter mixture, making sure that the slits in the potato soak up the mixture as well. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
— After 30 minutes, remove the potatoes, re-heat any remaining butter and drizzle on top. Divide the cheese mixture over the potatoes. Bake the potatoes until the cheese is melted and the potatoes are cooked through, about 15 minutes. Once melted, remove the potatoes and serve.
CHEESY CRASH POTATOES
Ingredients:
12 small yellow potatoes
Salt and pepper
Three pats of butter
Three-fourths to one cup cheddar cheese, grated
— In a medium saucepan over medium heat, boil the potatoes in lightly salted water until fork-tender, about 12 minutes.
— Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Place the potatoes on a baking sheet. Using a potato masher, gently press down to mash each one. The tops of the potatoes should be really textured.
— Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Place one-quarter pat of butter on top of each smashed potato and top each smashed potato with cheese before baking. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes.