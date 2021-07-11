ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1Nutrition Services Department will update equipment the last week of July. Deadline for registration is July 13.
The last date for current summer meal sites will be July 21. To receive free meals for July 22 to Aug. 1, complete the order form at https://form.jotform.com/211806767072155, or call Nutrition Services director, Angela Erramouspe, at 307-352-3400 ext. 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at 307-352-3440 ext. 4583.
ALL children 18 years and younger are eligible — enrollment in the school district is not required.
Pick up dates will be according to last name of contact person listed on the form. Parents or guardians will park on the east side of Rock Springs High School near the three stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive.
Pick up dates and times include:
Last names beginning with letters A through M: Noon to 2 p.m. Wed. July 21
Last names beginning with letters N through Z: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thurs. July 22
Nutrition Services is now accepting orders for free meals for children 18 years of age and younger for 11 days of meals which includes both a breakfast and lunch.
The Nutrition Services Department encourages orders to be made by completing the order form at: https://form.jotform.com/211806767072155 Orders may also be placed by contacting the Nutrition Services Department.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is not responsible for food once it leaves our premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze any items that need to be.