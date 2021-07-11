ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Nutrition Services continues to provide free meals for children 18 years and younger, but pre-orders are required to receive summer meals between July 22 and Aug. 1. The deadline to preorder is July 13 at noon.
The Nutrition Services Department will update equipment the last week of July, according to a press release. The last date for current summer meal sites will be July 21.
To receive free meals for July 22 to Aug. 1, complete the order form at https://form.jotform.com/211806767072155, or call Nutrition Services director Angela Erramouspe at 307-352-3400 ext. 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at 307-352-3440 ext. 4583.
All children 18 years and younger are eligible. Meals include both breakfast and lunch. Enrollment in the school district is not required.
When picking up meals, parents or guardians should park on the east side of Rock Springs High School near the three-stall garage located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive. Pick up dates will be according to the last name of the contact person listed on the form.
Contacts with last names beginning with the letters A through M will pick up from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Contacts with last names beginning with the letters N through Z will pick up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
The school district said is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze items as necessary.