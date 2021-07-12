LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources’ Center for Economic Geology Research — along with Basin Electric Power Cooperative — will host a public outreach meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Integrated Test Center at Dry Fork Station in Gillette.
The public will learn about carbon capture, utilization and storage, and hear updates on the Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project. A glimpse into the upcoming field activities at that site also will be discussed.
Preparations are underway by the project team to oversee the drilling of a second test well at the CarbonSAFE site in late summer or early fall. Led by Center for Economic Geology Research director Fred McLaughlin, the team is developing a plan to launch the field activities.
McLaughlin, who also serves as one of the co-principal investigators on the project, believes the planned activities are on track and now is a good time for the public to become involved.
“The work in CarbonSAFE is built on over 15 years of carbon storage research in the state,” McLaughlin says. “The project is advancing favorably with the potential to make a positive impact in Wyoming, and we are excited to share what we have done and where the project is headed.”
The Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project (Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise) is among 13 original carbon capture, utilization and storage project sites in the U.S. funded by the Department of Energy, with the ultimate goal of ensuring carbon storage complexes will be ready for integrated carbon capture, utilization and storage system deployment.
The Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project, in the Powder River Basin near Gillette, is in Phase 3 of the multiphase project and is housed at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station.
“We are honored to be the host site for the project and to be a part of these cutting-edge advancements in energy technology,” Tom Stalcup, Dry Fork Station plant manager said in a press release. “As our newest coal plant — online in 2011 — Dry Fork Station is a very low-cost, reliable generator in Basin Electric’s fleet, and we are proud of the environmental controls in place to reduce emissions. If the CarbonSAFE project proves feasible for Basin Electric in helping to store carbon dioxide underground, it’s one more step ahead in serving our members in a carbon-constrained future.”
The evening’s program will feature updates from both McLaughlin and Stalcup; co-principal investigators Scott Quillinan and Kipp Coddington, from SER; and SER executive director Holly Krutka.
Other major participants and partners in the Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project are: the Energy and Environmental Research Center; Advanced Resources International Inc.; Carbon GeoCycle Inc.; Membrane Technology and Research Inc.; Denbury Resources Inc.; Wyoming Energy Authority; Western Fuels Association; Oxy Low Carbon Ventures LLC; Trihydro Corp.; UW’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute; UW’s College of Business and College of Law; Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Schlumberger.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, with light refreshments provided.
For more information, email Christine Reed, SER publications coordinator, at christine.reed@uwyo.edu.