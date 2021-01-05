Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few rain or snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.