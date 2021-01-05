DICKINSON, North Dakota — Mackenzi Reed of Farson has been named to the Dickinson State University President's List for the 2020 fall semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the President's List. Eligible students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours with a term GPA of 3.9 or above.
Outstanding academic work placed 321 students, or 23.46 percent of eligible undergraduates, on the Dean's or President's list following the fall 2020 semester.
"We are delighted that nearly one out of four DSU students met an extremely high standard of academic performance. This statistic says a lot about the resilience of our students, faculty and staff. The recognition will be noted on each student's academic transcript and will become a permanent part of his or her official academic record at Dickinson State University," Dr. Debora Dragseth, provost and vice president for academic affairs at DSU said in a press release.