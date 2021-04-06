2001
— The Rock Springs High School Theater Department presented “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” on April 18-20, 2001.
The play had been an audience pleaser which was a mix of drama, romance and comedy in a delightful plot.
Cast members included Moses Alvarez as eldest Pontipee brother Adam and Misty White as Adam’s wife Milly.
Other Pontipee brothers were portrayed by Rob Wilmetti, Kenny Eyring, Nathaniel Liebelt, Kurt Heusler, James Pita and Park Fetch.
The brides were portrayed by Lauren Ingabrand, Amanda Cedarburg, Melinda Heaton, Kristi Kiser, Kristen Nimmo and Holly Cook.
The suitors were portrayed by Nick Costantino, Steve Forbes, Garrick Johnson, Justin Rall, Kris Schanno and John Fitzgerald.
Other cast members included Matt Herrmann, Lindsey Wiggins, Brandon Tomich, Cate Oliver, Robert Stoutt, Jacob Ribordy, Jared Folks, Drew Zebre, Jessica Folks, Dorothy Stratton, Travis Stoll, Shelly Howe and Lauren Orr.
Orchestra members included Joe Barbuto, Sarah Wessel, Connie Nerby, Cathy Rath, Marsha Peterson, Olga Plemel, Ami Heyborne, Danielle Stevenson, Alicia Kuhlman, Paul Morrison, Angie Johnson, Joey Tomich, Erin Legerski, Michael Weiss, Shawn Rodgers,
Alan Keller was the director of the show and Norm Garry was the technical director and Cook was choreographer, Katie Yedinak was the student director, Stephanie Zebre was stage manager, Nicole Bowles was the sound technician, Andrew Kuhlman was the conductor of the orchestra, Barbuto was the musical director, Yedinak was the choral director and White was the assistant coral director.
— The fifth annual Bee For Reading Adult Spelling Bee took place on April 19, 2001at Western Wyoming Community College.
The adult spelling bee was open to anyone age 18 and older, and was presented by Western Wyoming Community College Adult Learning Center and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Participants formed three-person teams for the competition. Teams were provided with a list of practice words, with approximately 20 words on the sheet.
The funds raised by the spelling bee entry fees and sales of fundraising items were used to purchase books and other learning materials for the Adult Learning Center.
1991
— Linda Sandberg was appointed to a three-year term on the Independent Living Advisory Council, by Gov. Mike Sullivan. Sandberg’s term began on March 8, 1991.
Sandberg received a letter of congratulations from Secretary of State Kathy Karpan on her appointment.
Sandberg, who worked at Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center as a housing specialist, replaced former S.W.R.C. employee Jon Fortune.
As a member of the Independent Living Advisory Council, Sandberg attended meetings in Cheyenne and planned and worked on housing opportunities for those residents with disabilities.
— Penelope Hanstein and Gayle Ziaks, dancers from Texas Women’s University were guest performers during the Desert Dance Theater Concert on April 12-13, 1991 in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
The duo performed “Perhaps I am Stronger,” a collaboration between the two dancer-choreographers, and “Flip Sides at the Savory, created especially for them by choreographer Bill Evans.
The Desert Dance Theater performed four pieces with choreography by artistic director Colleen Altaffer-Smith, assistant professor of dance at Western Wyoming Community College.
1981
— The Rock Springs High School Distributive Education Clubs of America members competed with about 350 other D.E.C.A. students from 22 schools around the state April 2-4, 1981 in Cheyenne.
The students competed in the 30th annual Career Development Conference. The students competed in such career areas as advertising, petroleum, apparel and accessories, food marketing and a number of other career areas.
Rock Springs students and their places included Patti Goich, master employee apparel and accessories; Kim Johnson, master employee food marketing; Kay Johnson, finalist manager-owner food marketing; Jerry Muniz, master employee advertising services; Daymee Liu, master employee food service and first place fashion selection; Todd Parr, manager-owner food service, Bob Bunker, first place, master employee advertising services and third place fashion selection; Joe Grasso, manager-owner petroleum; Gary Eccker, finalist manager-owner petroleum; Tom Jankowski, third place master employee petroleum; Ken Guenther, master employee petroleum; Rebecca Merlone, master employee food marketing and was also elected as state historian for the 1981-82 school year; Troy Sheldon, third place manager-owner petroleum; Carla Chollak, manager-owner food service; Debbie Luster, master employee food marketing; Cindy Ingle, advertising services; John Strand, master employee petroleum; John Lewis and teacher Vicki Schofield.
Liu, Bunker, Goich, Grasso and Merlone qualified for the national conference from June 11-18, 1981 in Anaheim, California.
— The Rock Springs High School Drama and Music Department presented “A Fabulous 50s Musical,” complete with duck tails and bobby soxs on April 8-10, 1981 in the school’s auditorium. The play was under the direction of Allen Keller.
The play transported audiences back to the times of motorcycle gangs, bobby soxers and rock and roll.
Cast members included Dave Williams, Lyle Schlosser, Jeff Goetch, Scott Thomas, Todd Mathews, Jim Wilkinson, Mike Devine, Steve Patterson, Rick Bartolic, Rick Haddock, Jennifer Purdy, Naomi Nelson, Rhonda Moser, Kris Preston, Theresa Lew, Lisa Kennedy, Judi Cole, Laura Elfrink, Kristy Barnes, Missy Afzali, Amy Johnson and Shari Noble.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.