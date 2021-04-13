2001
— The concert schedule for the 2001 Wyoming’s Big Show included country favorite rock bands and singers who were still climbing the charts with new releases. The lineup offered a broad variety of music and entertainment.
The concert series began with Terry Fator and the Texas Band on July 31, 2001.
The Grass Roots took the stage with their popular songs and music on Aug. 1, 2001.
Country star Tracy Byrd brought his popular music to Wyoming’s Big Show on Aug. 2, 2001.
Famed Rock Band Grand Funk Railroad brought their classic music, including their hit “We’re an American Band” to the stage on Aug. 3, 2001.
Bryan White rounded the fair’s lineup of major entertainers on Aug. 4, 2001.
Seating for all concerts was festival style, and all concerts were free with paid fair admission.
— On the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, in which 12 students, one teacher and two gunmen were killed in a murder-suicide on April 20, 1999 — 49% of Rock Springs High School students were absent on the second anniversary, as April 20 was then known as “Scary Day.”
What made the “Scary Day” even scarier was the rash of bomb threats Rock Springs High School and other local schools had received had both students and teachers on edge.
Trying to find a solution for the numerous bob threats in local schools, the Rocket-Miner hosted a community forum on May 2, 2001 in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College to address the issue.
A diary recovered from the home of one of the two teens responsible for the Columbine massacre showed they planned the rampage to coincide with Adolph Hitler’s birthday.
1991
— An Earth Day March and Rally took place on April 21, 1991 in Rock Springs.
Participants organized at White Mountain Mall, and proceeded up Foothill Blvd. to the Y.W.C.A. of Sweetwater County offices and child care center on Jackson St. The march was escorted by the Rock Springs Police Department.
George Donnelly, environmental program specialist for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave a presentation at the Y.W.C.A. following the march.
Music followed the presentation, and refreshments were served.
A highlight of the event was judging of the sign contest. For the sign contest students in grades kindergarten through 12 made creative signs to promote recycling.
Eight prizes were awarded for the top winners and several other prizes were also awarded.
— Cellist Roger Drinkall and his wife, pianist Dian Baker performed in a fireside concert on April 21, 1991 at the LDS Stake Center on Edgar Street in Rock Springs.
In addition to the concert, the couple spoke of their travels, and their unique musical discoveries.
Either as duo or solo performers, the couple had performed on four continents and in India, Pakistan, Bolivia, Hong Kong and Japan.
The couple had joined the Brigham Young University’s Music Department.
The couple continued to tour extensively and had become well-known for discovering unknown pieces of music by well-known composers and presenting them in concert.
1981
— Space Shuttle Columbia brilliantly wound up its first trial by spaceflight on April 14, 1981, sailing through the heat of re-entry to a perfect wheels-down landing on a sun baked desert runway.
The moment of triumph belonged to astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen, who inaugurated a revolutionary space transportation system with a flight lasting two days and six and one-half hours.
The astronauts came out of a 15-minute communication blackout, the most danger-filled time, with a tension-breaking message for the shuttle team: “Hello Huston, Columbia here.”
As Columbia came back to earth, two sonic booms exploded over Rogers Dry Lake.
The astronauts had to remain inside the shuttle for about 45 minutes while the ships deadly fuels were cleared out and the hatch opened. The first recovery crew came away with a glad report — no problems.
Even as Columbia circled round and round the earth — work continued on three sister ships that would join Columbia to form a fleet of space-going vessels.
— Items at Safeway included Pennywise whole hams 5 to 9 pound hams for $1.36 per pound; U.S.D.A. Choice trimmed bottom round roast fir $1.88 per pound; 5 to 6 pound lamb legs from New Zealand for $1.39 per pound; Norbest Toms or hens Grade A turkeys for 79 cents; a one-pound package of Safeway regular skinless franks for 99 cents; a one-pound roll of Rath sausage roll for 88 cents; large size fresh California asparagus for 79 cents per pound; large size vine ripened tomatoes for 79 cents per pound; California broccoli for 69 cents per pound; five large bunches of green onions or red radishes for $1;a 12 count bag of lemons for 99 cents; red ripe watermelons for 35 cents per pound; California navel oranges for 39 cents per pound; and large pineapples for 99 cents each.
