2001
— The Flaming Gorge Ranger District in Ashley National Forest planned several projects around the Flaming Gorge to improve facilities and boat accessibility. Officials looked to rehabilitate the Firehole Recreation Complex Boating Site. Plans were made to expand and repair the existing boat ramp, construct a trail from the ramp to the courtesy dock, extend the existing parking area and widen a corner with a poor turning radius.
Officials also planned to resurface the parking area and access road, refurbish or replace the ramp restroom, replace the divider and courtesy dock, and install a new fish cleaning station. Rehabilitation plans also included the wastewater systems at Buckboard, Lucerne, Firefighters and Cedar Springs.
The projects had to be contracted out by June 1, 2001, and the contractors had two years to fulfill the contracts.
— The world famous Lipizzaner Stallions performed two shows on May 5, 2001, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Lipizzaner Stallions were horses of nobility — the ultimate expression of an art form, which dated back to the 16th century. The magnificent stallions performed acrobatic maneuvers that no other breed of horse could equal.
Lipizzaner is a horse breed named for the Lipizza stud of the Habsburg monarchy. The breed is closely associated with the Spanish Riding School of Vienna, Austria, where the horses demonstrate the haute école or high school movements of classical dressage, including the highly controlled, stylized jumps and other movements known as the airs above the ground. The horses at the Spanish Riding School are trained using traditional methods, based on the principles of classical dressage.
1991
— The Rock Springs High School Drama Club presented the musical “Annie” on April 25-27, 1991, with two evening performances and a matinee in the school’s auditorium. Primary cast members included Brigette Wilmetti, D.J. Jelica, Tiffany Knight, Jennifer Angelovic, Shawn Bennett, Alexandra Heater, John Jordan, Justin Spicer, Josh Henderson, Anna Prevedel, Tisha Knight, Shawna Richard and Nesha Andrus.
Cast members who portrayed orphans included Tambree Knight, Alicia Dysart, Jenny Miller, Shalon Knight, Kristie Kjellgren, Wendy Head, Lexi Babel, Erica Berry, Heather Blakely, Kendra Braden, Candy Callas, Kim Carson, Hava Cook, Codee Dalton, Cortnee Dalton, Angie Dunn, Erika Edd, Heidi Hansen, Laura Jensen, Kaci Keller, Nichole Kirkpatrick, Abbie Kolman, Summer Luke, Karen Merrell, Katherine Mondragon, Cori Page, Jaci Stone, Aimee Sheckler, Megan Timm and Bitsy Welch. The supporting cast included R.J. Silveria, Tammy Workman, Tony Getz, Mindy Baughman, Nikky Callas, Casey Dalton, Keri Keller, Todd Knight, Joe Lopiccolo, Nathan Martin, Andrew Martin, Markae Rubeck, Alison Sempsis, Nick Werner, Ronnie Arguello, Chris Palmer, Becky Elkin, Brian Calvert, Josh Matthew, Darcy Fowers, Kristie Call, Amber Cheney, Angela Kaumo, Rena Sweep, Erin Weller, Lori Mondragon, Emily Bunning, Lucy Bunning and Jeff Perkins.
— The Rock Springs High School Vocal Music Department presented its final concert of the year on May 1, 1991, in the school’s auditorium. The concert honored choir members who were graduating seniors, and featured several of them in solo performances.
Groups included the concert choir, show choir, girls jazz choir and mixed jazz choir. All of the groups received superior ratings at a music festival in Rawlins. The musical groups were under the direction by Earl Starks and accompanied by Debbe Spicer.
1981
— Thousands of rail fans leapfrogged across southwest Wyoming on April 23, 1981, chasing two of the world’s largest steam locomotives. Union Pacific Railroad passenger engine No. 8444 followed by freight engine No. 3982 of the Challenger class pulled a special train through Rock Springs and onto Green River. The two Union Pacific steam engines arrived in Green River on the first leg of their 1,100-mile journey to a California railroad fair.
With the exception of fuel and water stops in Laramie and Rawlins, the special train rolled across the southwestern Wyoming plains at speeds of 60 mph. Engine No. 3982 was the largest steam locomotive in operation in the world, according to the railroad. The UP claimed that spectators were witness to the greatest concentration of steam power since steam locomotives were retired by diesel locomotives.
— The Showdowners country quartet featuring Patty Gallagher and Gary Courtney performed April 25, 1981, at Western Wyoming College. The group performed numerous concerts across the country. In addition to the band recording its own albums, members recorded and performed with several other musical artists.
The Showdowners had performed together since 1969, in the early days playing fairs, rodeos, festivals square dances and barn dances. By 1981, they performed in such venues as the Dunes in Las Vegas and the Four Seasons in Denver. The performance was presented by the Rock Springs Jaycees.
