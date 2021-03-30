2001
— April 1, 1907 marked the anniversary and establishment of the eight-hour work day.
Rock Springs was one of the few communities in the nation to observe and celebrate Eight Hour Day.
For local residents this observance was a big deal because it commemorated the day mine workers won the eight-hour work day. In the mining camps, the day was celebrated, and elaborate celebrations were conducted.
Nearly all Rock Springs businesses would close for the day, including city offices, banks, grocery stores and public schools, in observance of the holiday.
The celebration included a performance in the morning and a talent show in the afternoon, both at the Rialto Theater and also speeches, a parade, games, sports events and food.
— The Joint Powers Telecommunications board was one step closer to reality follow the April 3, 2001 Green River City Council meeting.
At the meeting the council approved an agreement to form the board with the city of Rock Springs.
The board under the agreement would include at least once Council member from each city. The board would govern all aspects of the telecommunications infrastructure then being installed.
The two councils and the two city attorneys had met together on a few occasions to work out the agreement.
If approved by the Rock Spring City Council, the agreement would move onto the state attorney general for approval.
1991
— The Wyoming Supreme Court heard arguments in four cases on April 2, 1991 in Rock Springs in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater at the invitation of the Sweetwater County Bar Association.
The Wyoming Supreme Court had met in Sweetwater County several years prior, and continued to maintain a schedule of meetings across the state in public sessions to allow the public to see how the court operated.
Considered in the afternoon session was an appeal of the aggravated assault case of conviction of Earl Kirk Warren. Warren was one of four defendants tried for the various parts they played in the beating and subsequent death of Richard Ferris Jr., who sustained fatal injuries in a Riverton street fight.
— Sandy, Utah children’s author Alane Ferguson provided discussions on the fine art of writing children’s books on April 2-5, 1991 at White Mountain Library.
In addition to the writing discussions, Ferguson conducted writing excursuses, award presentations, autograph signing sessions and book sales.
Ferguson’s most recent book at the time was “Cricket and the Crackerbox Kid.” Her book “Show Me the Evidence,” was chosen the 1990 Edgar Award Winner for Best Young Adult Mystery.
Ferguson’s appearance was a joint effort of the Librarians of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and the Young Authors Program.
1981
— President Ronald Reagan was wounded in the chest on March 30, 1981 by John Hinckley Jr. with a burst of .22-caliber bullets fired from a Saturday Night Special. White House Press Secretary James Brady was critically injured in the blaze of gunfire.
Reagan sailed through surgery, and would be able to make presidential decisions by March 31, 1981, according to his doctors. Dr. Dennis O’Leary said a really mangled bullet was removed from Reagan’s left lung, and that his condition was stable and his prognosis was excellent.
But, Brady was said to be fighting for his life after a bullet went through his brain.
Two law enforcement officers were also wounded in the mid-afternoon blaze of gunfire in front of a Washington D.C. hotel where Reagan had just addressed a union convention. The officers were reported in stable condition.
Hinckley was wrestled to the ground and placed in handcuffs and arrested moments after he leveled his pistol at Reagan and fired from near point blank range.
— Fourth grade students at Lowell Elementary School participated in a box social on April 2, 1981 as part of their Wyoming History for a Day program.
The girls made box lunches and the boys would bid on them, with the couple sharing the lunch. The box lunch was a social custom that was prevalent at the end of the 19th century. The students wore clothes which were similar to those worn during that time period.
Students who participated included Chelsy Wisniewski, Paul Berry, Christi Standish, Mike Willmore, La Rea Jennings, John Samsel, Cheri LaBlane, Physhaunt Swenson, Richard Wisniewski, Mike Callham, Donald Carter, Carrie King, Jodi Kaumo, Keith Hester, Mike Debevec, Richard Stampel, Jo Rae Scott, Craig Caldwell, Michelle Prato, Andrew Boyak, Steve Kennis, Jody Callahan, Donna Bennett and John Coates and teacher Ann Powell.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.