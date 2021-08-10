2001
— The Summer School Survival Skills program helped 50 students with the sometimes difficult transition from elementary school into junior high school.
The 50 students who graduated from the course on Aug. 9, 2001, was the largest group to graduate from the program.
Students who successfully completed all requirements were awarded junior high school credit. Bernadine Craft, White Mountain Junior High School counselor designed and directed the program.
The purpose of the program, which was sponsored by the Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services, was to provide students who would attend sixth grade in either East Junior High School or White Mountain Junior High School in the fall 2001. The students were provided with the opportunity to gain skills which were designed to help them improve their school performance, both academically and socially.
— The Sweetwater County Museum was in the midst of a big move.
Museum director Ruth Lauritzen and staff had worked all summer in 2001 to transfer items in storage from the museum’s then current location in the basement of the Sweetwater County Courthouse to the new location in the old Green River post office building.
The county had spent several months and thousands of dollars to remodel the building. The post office was the first federal building in Green River, and was one of three on the National Register of Historic Places.
The museum had planned to be moved into their new building earlier, but construction delays had pushed back the move until about mid-September 2001, with completion by the first of October 2001.
1991
— “Women in Science,” a photographic exhibit was on display through the month of August 1991 at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
The exhibit was sponsored by the Unity of Wyoming Art Museum in an attempt to increase public knowledge of the contributions women had made in a variety of scientific fiends, and to encourage women to fulfill their potential in pursuing careers in science.
The exhibit was composed of 24 photos with identifying information describing the nature and significance of contributions made by each of the women scientists selected from a broad span of history.
— The Grand Teton Music Festival presented the Teton Festival Chamber Orchestra in concert on Aug. 26, 1991 in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
The music event was part of Grand Teton Music Festival Centennial Tour, which traveled to Rock Springs, Sheridan and Thermopolis. The Teton Festival Chamber Orchestra was comprised of musicians from the Grand Teton Festival Orchestra. Nearly half of the musicians were principals or associate principals of major orchestras in the United States, Amsterdam, Florence, Montreal, Hong Kong and Israel.
The Chamber Orchestra played under the direction of Ling Tung, who had served as musical director of the Teton Symphony since 1968.
1981
— Former President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosilyn Carter and their children flew on Aug. 18, 1981 into West Yellowstone for a five-day-long vacation.
During the vacation the family fished in a blue ribbon trout stream and stay in a condominium at Yellowstone Village.
The Carters had vacationed in 1979 in the Jackson Hole area, and enjoyed spending time in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and wished to return to the area.
Local dignitaries made plans to entertain the former First Family during their visit, including an invitation to the ground breaking ceremony of the international headquarters of the Federation of Fly Fishermen.
— The Green River Extension office of Western Wyoming College sponsored a one-day workshop called Dry It and Try It on Aug. 27, 1981 at Green River High School.
The workshop, conducted by Lynda Laughlin, provided tips on how to dry fruits and vegetables and meats. Students learned how to make fruit leather, jerky, yogurt, and how to dry foods for backpacking, camping and storage.
Information on how to build your own dehydrator was also provided during the class.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.