2001
— American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24 hosted an Outhouse Obstacle Course Race on Sept. 29, 2001from Bank Court to the Cinema Theater in Rock Springs.
The event was to raise money to hire drivers and obtain insurance for a van to be used by the Disabled American Veterans to travel to the Veterans’ Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah for treatment.
The American Legion had met its financial goal to purchase a van, which would arrive in the beginning of September 2001.
The American Legion was in the process of signing up teams to participate in the obstacle course.
The American Legion requested a two-block closure on Broadway from the Rock Springs City Council, which was unanimously approved.
— National headliner Jolly Demis brought his popular and versatile musical-comedy routine to Rock Springs.
Demis performed on Aug. 23, 2001 in the Western Wyoming Community College atrium in conjunction with the college’s kick-off week.
Demis’ voice had been compared to that of Willie Nelson’s. His guitar performance and his quick comedic wit had received rave reviews from a number of critics.
Demis had opened for 3 Dog Night, the Kingston Trio, Lee Greenwood and Jerry Reed, among others. He had also headlined his own shows, including on the Las Vegas strip.
1991
— The eighth annual Rocky Mountain Polka Festival featured 13 polka bands on Aug. Aug. 23-25, 1991 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Bands for the event came from California, Washington, New Jersey, Minnesota, Colorado, Missouri, Ohio and Wyoming.
Richard Kaumo was the originator and organizer of the festival, as well as one of the musicians.
The annual festival had gained national attention, with inquiries from as far away as Boston, Massachusetts.
The highlight of the event was a jam session. The jam session utilized musicians of all levels to practice and play with their peers.
A polka mass was celebrated with Bishop Laurence Welsh, former Rock Springs resident.
— Richard Kaumo of Rock Springs was chosen for a project, “A Wyoming Album,” sponsored by the Wyoming State Historical Preservation office.
The project, consisting of oral interviews and photos culminated in a book scheduled for publication fall 1993.
The pictorial book featured Kaumo as well as other Wyoming residents.
Kaumo was chosen for his dedication and achievements to preserve ethnic music as part of Wyoming’s diverse cultural heritage.
The interview tapes and photographs of Kaumo were housed in the Wyoming State Archives as part of Wyoming’s heritage.
Kaumo was the founder of the Rocky Mountain Polka Festival. He and his orchestra were invited to perform at the Western States Legislative Conference on Sept. 20-22, 1991 in Cheyenne.
1981
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included: “The Four Seasons,” starring Alan Alda, Carol Burnett and Len Cariou and a Saturday matinee of Walt Disney’s “The Fox and the Hound,” at the Rock Theater; “Arthur, starring Dudley Moore, Liza Minnelli and John Gielgud at the Cinema; “Stripes,” starring Bill Murray, John Candy, Harold Ramis, John Larroquette and Judge Reinhold and “The Blue Lagoon,” starring Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins and Leo McKern and “Grease,” starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Didi Conn, Eve Arden, Alice Ghostley and Sid Caesar at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “Under the Rainbow,” starring Chevy Chase, Carrie Fisher and Eve Arden and “The Blue Lagoon,” at the Riviera Twin Theater.
— Voyager 2, was hours from its closest encounter with Saturn, surprised scientists by picking up hums, whistles and beeps as it sped through an exotic kingdom of battered moons, shimmering rings and countless spinning storms.
The droning hums, shifting in pitch, and the other sounds were relayed from the one-ton spacecraft, which was so precisely on target after four years and 1.24 billion miles in space that mission director Richard Laeser compared it to sinking a putt from 500 miles.
Voyager 2 would be its closest to the pastel clouds that were Saturn’s only surface at 8:24 p.m. PDT on Aug. 26, 1981, when it would be 63,000 statute miles above the giant planet. Word of the fly-by would reach Earth at 9:50 p.m. EDT.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.