2001
— Boy Scout Troop 312 in Green River participated in a weeklong trip to Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch near Custer, South Dakota. Thirteen scouts and three leaders from the Troop 312 attended the camp from July 21-28, 2001. While there, they worked on merit badges including environmental science, astronomy, orienting, rifle shooting, and archery.
The troop toured the Black Hills area, where the camp was located, including Devils Tower National Monument, Jewel Cave National Park, Custer Battlefield State Park and Mount Rushmore National Monument, where they attended an evening lighting ceremony.
They took part in a conservation and camp improvement projects, earning them a White Buffalo award.
— Eric Milledge of Rock Springs, a powerful baritone with a quiet demeanor, released his first CD. Milledge’s accomplishment came in spite of the 28-year-old’s autism and partial blindness.
Betty Brown, Milledge’s mother, said he had been singing since the age of 2. When he sings, his incredible spirit and soul bursts out.
His self-titled album began with the promotional efforts of the Very Special Arts Wyoming project. Judy Harris of the organization was instrumental in getting the album off the ground by pursuing grant money and donations.
The album recorded in Casper featured a compilation of songs Milledge had been singing and several new songs written for the project by Wyoming artists.
1991
— Graduation ceremonies for Western Wyoming Community College’s radiologic technician program took place on Aug. 9, 1991, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom. Graduates received their certificates after completing a two-year, full-time course of study.
Students also received associate of applied science degrees in May 1991 during the college’s regular graduation ceremony in the Western Wyoming Community College gym.
Some of the graduates already had jobs and others were in the interview process for positions in the radiology field.
Graduates included Brian Phillips, Sandy Jensen, Pat Spalding, Mike Hanks, Rebecca Lowell, Jessica Overy and Melissa Hatcher.
— The Rock Springs Recreation Department hosted its annual Football Olympics on Aug. 7, 1991, at the Kiwanis Youth Athletic Field. Fourth- through sixth-grade students were invited to participate.
Events included punting and passing for distance and accuracy, strength and speed drills, and an obstacle course.
1981
— The Seedskadee Mountain Men re-enacted the 1800s rendezvous of trappers, Indians and others on Aug. 15-16, 1981, at FMC Park in Green River. The group participated in a number of events including shooting, trading and mountain men run.
In the shooting events, silhouettes, card splitting, mirror shooting and various other exhibitions were displayed.
In the mountain man competition, teams of three or more crossed the river, shot targets, grabbed a stash of furs, threw knives and tomahawks at a log and completed the challenge by creating a fire using primitive means.
An area of the park was set aside to display a number of teepees.
Awards were presented for those winning the competitions. The event, which organizers hoped would become an annual event, was open to the public. Participants were encouraged to dress in period attire.
— Rock Springs High School football cheerleaders participated in a clinic from July 26-30, 1981, in Boulder, Colorado. The Tiger cheerleaders took third place in the grand champion competition.
The team included Cheri Fantin, Sandy Bozner, Jackie Radosevich, Karen Radosevich, Colleen Brown and Jamie Callas.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.