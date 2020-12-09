2000
— Eight students from East Junior High School, White Mountain Junior High School and Rock Springs High School were chosen to National OAKE Convention on March 10, 2001 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Those junior high students chosen to attend the convention and perform in the 2001 National Youth Honor Choir included Jessica Iguado, Lisa Huntsman, Meghan Romsa, Kaylie Christensen, Kailey Tarufelli and Jana Copelan. Rock Springs High School students Brittany Copelan and Laura Melson performed with the 2001 National Honor Concert Choir.
The students were sponsored by White Mountain Junior High School Choir Director Sarah Wessel and Rock Springs Choral Director Lisa Kuhlman.
The choir students were accompanied by Wessel and their parents for the trip to Williamsburg for three days of rehearsal, culminating in concert at the College of William and Mary.
— Instead of destroying all of the unclaimed bikes from the city of Rock Spring s, Jamie Fornengo gathered, repaired and donated them to children as holiday gifts.
Fornengo began his efforts in June 2000; selecting bikes he wanted from the Rock Springs Police Department impound lot. The police stored the bikes for him, then after going through a lengthy process, including advertising, the court system and having the bikes declared the bikes as unclaimed property, Fornengo began to work on the bikes.
The idea was generated after RSPD donated items to staff at White Mountain Junior High School in 1996. The program was spearheaded by Dr. Bernadine Craft and Jana Meeks.
On the last day of school before the holiday break, Fornengo and his wife JoAnn Fornengo with help from other volunteers delivered the bikes to children who were in need.
1990
— Mike Johnson, a professional calf roper from Henryetta, Oklahoma, conducted a calf roping and breakaway roping school on Jan. 11-12, 1991 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds in Rock Springs.
Johnson conducted a successful roping school in January 1990 in Rock Springs, and agreed to return to teach another school. Mike Johnson was assisted by his brother Gary Johnson, who was also a professional calf roper.
Johnson had competed in his eighth consecutive National Finals Rodeo in calf roping in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Johnson had a strong season in 1990, and entered the finals in the No. 1 position.
— The Western Wyoming Porcelain Artist group exhibited their work through March 1991.
The exhibit featured works by Ellen Currier and Mary Currier, and exhibited porcelain plates, bowls, cups and dishes, as well as other porcelain works.
Mary Currier was an original member of the Western Wyoming Porcelain Artist group, which was founded in 1975. Ellen Currier joined the group shortly after it was established.
The artists attended and conducted Paint Ins by Western Porcelain Artists and numerous workshops.
1980
— A 25-year-old former mental patient and devoted Beatle fan, who authorities said went to New York expressly to kill John Lennon, fulfilled his goal.
Mark David Chapman was arraigned on second-degree murder charges on Dec. 9, 1980 for the death of the 40-year-old legendary musician.
As Chapman was being arraigned and held without bail in Manhattan Criminal Court, the music world mourned the loss of the legendary musician.
Tributes to Lennon poured in from across the world.
President Jimmy Carter said Lennon helped create the mood and music of our time.
Sales of Lennon’s and his wife Yoko Ono’s album, “Double Fantasy,” soared out of record stores across the country. Record stores in Rock Springs experienced a run, not only of “Double Fantasy,” but all other Lennon’s and Beatle’s recordings.
— In a mock disaster scenario, one person was killed and 26 others were injured on Dec. 10, 1980 when a school bus carrying 24 students slammed into a car containing stolen explosives on the belt loop near Rock Springs.
Unfortunately, a situation like the one described could be a real situation, so Sweetwater County authorities staged a multiple-injury accident to test local emergency services.
The mock disaster was complete with screaming, crying, hysterical victims, blood, massive trauma and medical personnel hustling to save lives. The victims were taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater where the medical staff was tested to see their reactions to the mock disaster.
Members of the Rock Springs High School drama classes portrayed the victims of the accident. Class members went through three hours of make-up to make the mock accident seem as real as possible. The student’s acting skills challenged the emergency responders.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.