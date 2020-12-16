2000
— The Santa Fe Trail Restaurant in Rock Springs hosted free holiday meals for those alone and for families who were unable to afford a holiday meal for Christmas on Dec. 25, 2000 at the restaurant on Elk Street.
Those without a ride to the restaurant could call the restaurant and arrangements would be made to pick them up and take them to the meal.
The idea for this holiday meal was the brain child of the restaurant employee Ross Mahan, who began planning the event in mid-November 2000. Mahan wanted to reach out to those less fortunate than him, and to an event where the community could come together. Mahan expected to serve more than 100 people, but was prepared to feed more than 200.
The meal consisted of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, vegetables and dessert.
— Harrison Elementary School students participated in an old fashioned Christmas during the month of December 2000.
The exercise was designed for the students to learn about how different cultures and how they celebrated the holidays.
Several residents of Green River visited the school and spoke to the students about their families’ cultures and traditions. The students also studied several cultures, and how they celebrated the holidays.
The students made various crafts, including ice cream cone Christmas trees, candy cane candle holders, Santa pins and several different types of ornaments.
The students also participated in square dancing, a story from the “Little House” series, making gingerbread houses and opening stockings and homemade gifts, which were exchanged with other students
Classrooms were decorated with old fashioned tree ornaments and stockings for each student.
1990
— The Annual Festival of Lights committee presented the Hamm family of 432 Walnut Street in Rock Springs and the Sanchez family of 543 Canyon Road Green River with the designation of Best Lighted Home during the Parade of Lights in each city. Both families won $100 gift certificates for their first place wins.
Most Unusual, Richards residence 2024 Fir Drive; Gingerbread House, winner’s name unavailable, end of Hoskins on Antelope; Winter Wonderland, Zebre residents, 2020 Prairie; Best Decorated Subdivision, Prairie; Most Improved Subdivision, Bluffs; and Brightest, DeBernardi, 510 Parkview.
Honorable mentions in Rock Springs, including Rheaume residents, Harstoft residents, Volcic residence, Danielson residence, Kaumo residence, Nate residence, Garrey residence, Bettolo residence, Bertagnolli residence, DeBernardi residence, Richards residence, Hoskins residence, Schultz residence, Bergandi residence and Flor residence.
In Green River honorable mention included winner’s name unavailable, 800 Davy Crockett; Bice residence, 2150 Pennsylvania; Olson residence, 1370 Winterview; and winner’s name unavailable, 490 Faith.
— Severe cold temperatures in southwest Wyoming, which gained national attention as the coldest spot in the lower 48, on Dec. 20, 1990was also a direct cause of a fire in the Rock Springs Food Bank.
According to Rock Springs Fire Chief Harvey Cozad, the fire was caused by an extension cord plugged into a space heater, but not able to handle the wattage of the unit.
The department received notification of a smoke problem at 6:29 a.m. on Dec. 20, 1990.
The food Bank was located in the Fire Station of the old City Hall. There was light damage to the Rock Springs Historical Museum, which was located in the same building.
`One of the biggest problems was a storm with wind chills which reached as low as 78 degrees below zero.
The food bank had just finished compiling Christmas baskets, food and some gifts, which were all lost in the fire before they were able to be distributed.
1980
— The Rock Springs High School Tigerettes were honored with a Christmas party on Dec. 19, 1980 at the Robert Ramsey home.
The Tigerettes were treated to a dinner of chili with all the trimmings.
The girls were asked to bring pictures of themselves as babies, and then they participated in a game where they attempted whose baby picture was whose. Starla Hall won a Tigerette bracelet for correctly guessing the most of her fellow Tigerettes as babies.
The girls then participated in a gift exchange.
The party concluded with an evening of roller skating.
— The Rock Springs East Junior High School Symphonic and Concert Training Bands presented their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 16, 1980 in the school’s auditorium.
Both bands were under the direction of Herman Prevedel.
The bands performed a variety of Christmas selections, as well as a number of popular and orchestra favorites.
The bands had practiced for weeks for the production as a gift to the community.
