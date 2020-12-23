2000
— The Mountain States Circuit Finals ProRodeo came to Rock Springs on Dec. 29-31, 2000 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
From bull riding to barrel racing, many of the top rodeo athletes from Wyoming and Colorado competed for prize money and a chance to go to the circuit finals in Pocatello, Idaho.
Some of the notable competitors in the rodeo included seer wrestler of Laramie who had won $29,507 to that point; bareback rider Larry Sandvick of Kaycee, who to that point had one nearly $25,000; team ropers Jeff White of Ashby, Nebraska and Brett Trenary of Salida, Colorado who had each won $17,000; and saddle bronc competitor Bill Famer of Cody, who had won more than$16,000 to that point.
An awards ceremony was scheduled at the end of the competition and a dance featuring JD and the County Fair rang in the New Year.
— The Wyoming High School All-State Marching Band, including several local musicians, hoped to play at the inaugural events of George W. Bush on Jan. 20, 2001 in Washington D.C.
On Dec. 22, 2000 Dave Bellis, executive director of the Wyoming High School All-State Marching Band was notified that the group had been chosen to represent the state of Wyoming in the Inaugural Parade.
In order to travel to Washington D.C., the band needed to raise approximately $750 per student plus another $200 per student for their own expenses in Washington D.C. The band did not conduct fund raisers; instead, they relied on donations.
Band members from Green River included Amanda Hutchinson, Kelly Alvesteffer, Brandon Bates, Brooke Cecil, Alicia Cole, Dusty Coleman, Skyler Collins, Dean Dawes, Daris Gavin, Amanda Jensen, Karen Johnson, Jessica Knox, Stewart Lane, Chris Legerski, Andrea Lucius, Tess Madland, Becky Nutt and Trista Petty.
Band members from Rock Springs included Alyson Danhoff, Jessica Folks, Renee Goldthrite, Quinton Lucas, Greg Mines, Colleen Patrick, Shara Richards, Zach Richards, Jami Todd, Crystal Willoughby and Rob Wilmetti.
1990
— Coins celebrating the centennial of the incorporation of Green River under Wyoming laws had been produced.
Green River city government was 100 years old on May 5, 1991.
The coins were designed by Rudy Gunter, local artist and Green River High School art teacher. The Green River Centennial Committee chose Gunter because he was local and they knew he would do a good job.
The silver coin depicted four people; a pioneer man and woman, a miner and a railroad worker.
As of the end of 1990, some 200 coins had been purchased, and several more were expected to be sold during the 1991 Lincoln/Green River High School All-Class Reunion in June 1991.
— A new North Side State Bank in Rock Springs could be a $3 million commitment to the future of the city’s downtown area.
Plans for the new building were discussed in a letter from William Fabian to State Sen. Frank Prevedel, which was released to Rock Springs City Council members on Dec. 28, 1990.
In the letter Fabian, who was executive vice-president of the bank as well as a member of its board of directors stated that the directors of North Side State Bank were pursuing the construction of a new bank on the then current bank location in downtown Rock Springs.
1980
— Roy and Margaret Russell donated the wooden sculpture, “Janus Road Show,” by sculptor and artist Floyd Shaman to Western Wyoming College, on Dec. 22, 1980, which was on permanent display in the college’s library.
The work was donated through the auspice of Ruth McDonald Shaman, mother of the artist and former Rock Springs resident, and through a gift from the Russells.
The artist was inspired for the piece from walking past a bar in New Orleans. The musicians in a bar looked as if they were mannequins under the strange lighting conditions. Floyd Shaman spent some time observing the players and at that time did some drawings of them.
The piece had been viewed at Delta State University; the Chattanooga Choo Choo Show in Tennessee; the Lauren Rogers Museum in Lauren Mississippi; and the opening of the Mississippi Art Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included “Private Benjamin,” starring Goldie Hawn, Eileen Brennan and Armand Assante at the Rock Theater; Flash Gordon,” starring Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson and Max von Sydow at the Cinema; “Seems Like Old Times,” starring Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase and Charles Grodin and “Any Which Way You Can,” starring Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke and Geoffrey Lewis at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “Any Which Way You Can” and “Private Benjamin,” at the Riviera Twin Theater.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.