2001
— Sen. Craig Thomas began his vision for Wyoming on Feb. 20, 2001 in Rock Springs.
The Republican senator lead a series of discussions around the state aimed to help Wyoming develop a plan for the future.
The “Wyoming 2020” series was geared toward setting and reaching goals in three key areas of Wyoming life: communities, families and land.
More than a listening tour, “Wyoming 2020” was a focused effort to meet with community, business and government leaders statewide to define Wyoming’s destiny.
— To highlight and promote adult literacy, Western Wyoming Community College’s Adult Learning Center and the local literacy Volunteers of America hosted a noon-hour Scrabble games during the month of February 2001.
Games were played Thursdays in the Green River Center and Fridays in the Atrium in the Rock Springs campus.
Nellie Nutting, Adult Learning Center instructor of English as a second language encouraged anyone interested to bring your lunch and show off your vocabulary skills.
The Milton-Bradley Co. donated several Scrabble games to the Literacy Volunteers of America for the activity.
1991
— Two presentations on Native American culture took place Feb. 23, 1991 at the Red Cloud in Atlantic City.
Laurie Ihm of South Pass City presented a talk with slides titled “Current Revitalization Efforts to Retain the Arapaho Language,” where she reviewed the decline and subsequent revitalization of the Arapaho language.
After examining the role of government and mission native language early in the 21st Century.
“Storm on the Mountain: The Fact and Fantasy of the Medicine Wheel,” was presented by Linda Simnacher of Farson.
The presentation used legendary, historical and scientific accounts in exploring the possible functions of medicine wheels.
These human-made objects had been viewed as astronomical devices, ceremonial centers, giant calendars, trail markers and monuments to the dead.
— A bill that would let voters decide if casino gambling would be allowed in their individual counties was gutted on Feb. 14, 1991 and replaced as a House committee replaced it with a bill allowing a vote on video gambling.
The House Transportation, Recreation and Wildlife Committee agreed to replace the casino gambling bill, which was killed by the House earlier in the session.
The changes were made address concerns voiced by Criminal Investigation officials over the difficulty of enforcing and regulating casino gambling, especially card games as opposed to video gambling, which could be monitored by computers.
1981
— The Rock Springs High School Swing Choir and Jazz Ensemble attended the annual Casper College State Jazz Festival on Feb. 13-14, 1981.
Vocals and instrumental groups statewide participated for ratings of Superior, Excellent, Good or fair for critique only. Awards were presented to those who received a Division I (Superior) rating.
The Swing Choir was directed by T.J. Schoenewald accompanied by Candice Hardy. Members included Rick Haddock, Kathy Hillman, Masuda Afzali, Naomi Nelson, Marlon Nettik, LeeAnn Reed, Michelle Fulton, Tylyne Larson, Wally Larson, Scott Thomas, Todd Matthews and Steve Patterson.
The Jazz Ensemble was directed by John Novotny. Members included Keri Novotny, Susie Fitzgerald, David Cordova, Gilbert Pacheco, Mark Lyon, Larry Ressler, Scott Lane, Marc Franc, Rich Bartolic, John McJunkin, Sheri Jelouchan, Jeff Brubaker and Laurie Kinder.
— Green River’s City Council, after creating the post in October 1980, named Randall Reid as the city’s first administrator during a special council meeting on Feb. 10, 1981.
Reid was the former assistant city manager on Vandalis, Ohio, and Green River.
Mayor Richard Waggener said Reid brought to the city a balanced background of practical administrative experience as well as academic credentials.
