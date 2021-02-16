2001
— The Green River High School Theater and Music Departments on Feb. 21, 23 and 24, 2001 in the school’s theater.
The classic musical was based on the short story “Tevye and His Daughters,” by Sholom Aleichem and was one of the first musicals to defy Broadway’s established rules of commercial success. The musical dealt with such serious issues as persecution, poverty and the struggle to hold onto one’s beliefs in the midst of a hostile and chaotic environment.
The play struck suck such a universal chord in audiences that it became, for a time, the longest running production in the history of Broadway. It ran for 3,242 performances in the Imperial Theater, and opened the doors for other musicals to deal with more serious issues.
Cast members included Carl LernMon as Tevye; Stacey Henderson as Golde; Tracy Hymas as Tzeitel; Jane Lovell as Hodel; Kelly Hunter as Chava; Nicole Edgmon as Shprintze; Jessica Zahn as Bielke; and Heather Wilcox as Yente.
Supporting cast included Katie Johnson, Lazar Wolf, Virginia Smith, Paul Rollins, James Johnson, Kelly Collins, Michael Jorgenson, Aaron Woodbury, Cody Cutler, Jim Hawkins, Devin Furse and Sean Privitt.
— Retired educator and former Rock Springs High School principal Bob Plant represented the National Retired Teachers Association on the Selection Panel for the 10th class of inductees to the National Teachers Hall of Fame on March 6-8, 2001 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Plant served as the Retired Educator Liaison for Wyoming AARP. He was past president of Wyoming Retired School Employees Association and the Rock Springs Retired School Employees Association.
The purpose of the National Teachers Hall of Fame was to recognize exemplary pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and to share the expertise and accomplishments of the recognized teachers as stellar examples of teaching professionals.
1991
— The University of Wyoming Centennial Singers presented “Stage and Screen,” a celebration of great songs from Broadway and Hollywood musicals on March 2, 1991 in the Green River High School auditorium.
The UW Centennial Singers show “Stage and Screen” brought to life a variety of musical styles in an energetic, fast-moving tour of great musical entertainment from the past and present.
The line-up included: “A Chorus Line,” “The Little Mermaid,” a tribute to Erving Berlin, classic commercials, 1950s rock and roll, a return to the days of Vaudeville, plus several other selections.
“Stage and Screen” used more than 500 costumes, full choreography and staging to produce the extravaganza of song and dance entertainment. From Caribbean calypso to choir line precision, the Centennial Singers’ show was a dynamic visual evening of entertainment.
— Elinore Pruitt Stewart, a turn of the century settler in southwestern Wyoming, came to life in the presentation “A Wyoming Woman Homesteader Speaks” on Feb. 22, 1991 at Western Wyoming Community College.
The program was offered by dramatist Lynne Swanson of Cheyenne.
For many women, moving to early-day Wyoming was a wrenching, sorrowful experience that was often initiated by men. For other women, Wyoming was a land of promise and possibilities.
The lure of the outdoors and the opportunity to homestead encouraged one widow, Elinore Pruitt Stewart, to leave the soot and smells of Denver and move to Burntfork.
She eventually recalled her experiences in two books, “Letters of a Woman Homesteader” and “Letters on an Elk Hunt.” Swanson’s portrayal not only examined Stewart’s life, but the role of women in the West’s ranching heritage.
1981
— The Community Fine Arts Center displayed the artifacts of the cornerstone from the old Memorial Hospital.
The display was on loan from the Sweetwater County Museum.
Among the items were a Rocket-Miner printed in gold and dated 1893; the Rock Springs Independent, dated 1893; the Green River Advertiser dated 1893; the Constitution of the State of Wyoming dated 1889; the by-laws of the Harmony Rebekah Lodge; among other documents. The collection was on display through the end on March 1981.
Also on display were a collection of arrowheads of Peter Koritnik; a continuing exhibit from Western Wyoming Porcelain Artists; and a collection of fossils found near Green River, Farson and Kemmerer owned by Dennis Kingery of Eden’s Petrified Critters.
— Young-at-Heart Senior Citizens seniors were honored for their years of contributions to the community by Rev. Lukas Kotzakis of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Kotzakis presented the seniors with the traditional Vasiilopita, or New Year bread during festivities on Feb. 20, 1981.
Each New Year, bread containing a coin, according to tradition, who ever found the coin would have good fortune for the rest of the year. Those who found the coins were Sylvia Pulos and Dora Rowland.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.