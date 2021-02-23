2001
— On Feb. 26, 2001, approximately 200 students at Rock Springs High School students filled the hall in front of the administration office to express their support for their teachers. Students were worried about their education, their future and not having qualified teachers because of low pay raises.
Their protest, however, was short lived when they were told if they did not return to class that they could face suspension. Students claimed they were denied their right to organize and protest, and that they wanted to stand up for their teachers by assembling.
A Joint Conference Committee had been named to work out differences between the House and Senate versions of suggested funding levels for education. Their suggestions would go to both chambers of the Legislature, but even if it passed, it was expected to be vetoed by Gov. Jim Geringer.
— Students in Western Wyoming Community College’s Department of Dance received special training from four visiting dance artists during the 200-2001 academic year.
Brent Schneider, assistant professor of Dance at the University was the fourth guest artist when he visited with and trained the local dancers in mid-February at Western Wyoming Community College.
Schneider choreographed numbers for a performance by the students.
Schneider praised Western Wyoming Community College’s dance students, dance program and instructor Assistant Professor of Dance Deirdre MacDonald for their honest and fresh approach to dance.
1991
— Western Wyoming Community department of theater and dance presented “A Musical Mark Twain,” on March 1-2 and 7-8, 2001 in the college’s theater.
The production was a collection of the life and writings of Twain. Scenes were taken from his novels and acted out by the versatile singing, dancing and acting ensemble. The music was lively, and included old-time favorites such as “Do Lord” and “Rock-a-my-Soul,” in an old-fashioned Minstrel Show.
The singers were accompanied by guitar, banjo, washtub bass and harmonica. The show also included a rollicking salon dance and Salvation Army that sang “Away With Rum.”
The cast also presented “A Musical Mark Twain” to fourth-sixth grade students in School Dist. No. 1. The students were bused during the days of the week of March 3-6, 2001to the college’s theater to watch the production.
— The Harlem Legends Basketball Entertainers team participated in an exhibition game against the Rock Springs High School alumni team, known as the Spartans on Feb. 27, 1991 in the Rock Springs High School gymnasium.
The exhibition game benefited Tiger athletics.
The Harlem Legends were a part of the Michael Douglas Youth Foundation. The Michael Douglas Youth Foundation utilized the Harlem Legends to carry out the mission and activities of the youth foundation. The Harlem Legends are a group of professional athletes, former players of the Harlem Globetrotters, NBA, NFL and past USA Olympians and other professionals.
Among the Rock Springs alumni Spartans team members was Rock Springs Mayor Paul Oblock.
1981
— “The Sham of Tombstone,” or “Dirty Work at the Lucky Cuss,” by Tim Kelly was presented by the White Mountain Junior High School Drama Department on Feb. 26-27, 1981 in the East Junior High School auditorium.
The melodrama, under the direction of Brenda Ostendorff and accompanied by Bernadine Craft.
Following a brief intermission, a group of 12 Can-Can dancers performed an old ballad and a Can-Can routine from the musical “Can-Can.”
In addition to the two public performances, the actors performed the show for three elementary schools.
The melodrama centered on the action of Villain Judge Mortimer Harshly, portrayed by Brad Russell, who was busy pursuing the holdings of wealthy Amanda Goodsort, a beautiful young widow, portrayed by Renae Johnson. The theme of the play was on the moral that crime does not pay, at least it does not pay all of the time.
— The Overland Stage Company performed on March 3, 1981 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The Overland Stage Company, incorporated in Saratoga, featured three plays as part of their 1981 spring tour. The acting company was comprised of three actors, Charles Wilcox, who was also the founder and artistic director, Shirley Grubb and Marilyn Hazel.
The three plays performed included “The Girl I Left Behind Me, “which presented an insight into life in the western and General George Armstrong Custer’s love of the west. “Letters Home,” took a look at the special breed of women who came to the west. And “Demeter Mourning,” which explored the Ancient Greek story of Demeter and her daughters.
Wilcox had been in theater touring companies in the Rocky Mountain Region for more than 15 years.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.