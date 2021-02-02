2001
— Barring new information, students who attended Roosevelt and Lowell Elementary Schools in Rock Springs, would attend different schools during the 2001-2002 school year.
Officials with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 said it was likely Lowell and Roosevelt would be closed.
More discussion would take place during a school board meeting on Feb. 12, 2001
The two schools were chosen for closure based on discussions conducted by the Ad-Hoe Committee during several months.
— Secretary of State Joe Meyer asked McNeese State University of Lake Charles, Louisiana to stop using their logo which was similar to Wyoming’s bucking bronco.
In a letter to president Robert Herbert of McNeese, Meyer said the Louisiana College’s use of a silhouetted horse and rider with the letter M superimposed on it violated a trademark owned by the state of Wyoming.
According to Herbert, Wyoming did not have an issue with their previous horse and rider silhouette, which they had used since the early 1940s, it was only after the included the M that it became an issue.
According to the Collegiate Licensing Company, Wyoming began to use their logo as early as 1918, but did not enter into a licensing agreement until 1995.
1991
— Paul Ng presented a slide presentation of Hong Kong on Feb. 7, 1991 at White Mountain Library. In addition to his presentation, his photographs hung through February 1991in the library.
This was Ng’s second presentation; his first was on Jan. 15, 1991 at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
Ng’s presentation was not only his photography, but a history lesson of Asia and a look at Asian culture.
Ng’s slides captured mostly urban images of Hong Kong‘s commerce, transportation, education and religious aspects of Hong Kong Island and Kowloon Peninsula.
— “The Culture, Past and Present of Easter Island: One Woman’s Reflection on It,” was presented by Karen Love on Feb. 8, 1991 at Western Wyoming Community College.
Love read excerpts from her book, “Traveling with the Giant: An Easter Island Journal,” which was based on her 10-month sojourn on the island in 1979-1980. According to Love, Easter Island was the most remote spot on Earth. To get to it, she joked, “you turn left at the Husky Station in town and go 8,000 miles south.”
The main lesson Love learned during her stay, and the theme of her book was that the idea that one could escape personal or social problems by going somewhere else is fiction; A quote by the 19th century American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, which began her book.
1981
— “Night of Jazz,” that featured the Faculty Jazz Trio with the renowned Ralph Strouf performed on Feb. 6, 1981 at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River.
The Faculty Jazz Trio performed traditional jazz compositions Strouf on clarinet, Kevin Simon on drums and Gary Smart on piano.
Strouf was on the music faculty at the University of Wyoming where he conducted the Jazz Vocale Ensemble and the Jazz Vocale Group.
Smart was also on the University of Wyoming faculty as an instructor of piano theory and composition. He was also a composer of ragtime jazz on the piano.
— An exhibit of Blackfeet Indian tipi designs, some with the legends of their origins, was on display Feb. 16-21, 1981 at the Sweetwater Community Fine Arts Center.
Tipi designs were often dictated by the dreams of their individual owners, and were considered sacred. Those of the Blackfeet tribes were the most colorful of all the Plains Indians and the 26 examples included in the exhibit were typical of the bold and bright designs which had evolved over the years.
The showing was a traveling exhibit of the University of Wyoming’s Cultural Enrichment Program.
