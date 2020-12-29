2000-2001
— A fire broke out at Western Wyoming Community College, causing more than $1 million in estimated damage. The Rock Springs Fire Department was called to Western just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2001, in response to a report of smoke in the ceiling of the boiler/utility room on the south side of the college building.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found flames in ceiling/roof trusses. Due to the size of the fire, additional firefighters were called in, including off-duty Rock Springs firefighters as well as Fire District No. 1, the Sweetwater County Fire Department, Reliance Fire District and Vase Ambulance Service.
It appeared the fire had been burning for some time before it was discovered and reported. It apparently began in a 4- to 5-foot ceiling area above the boiler room. A chemical process that formed nearly a decade prior in the outside vent pipe to the wood enclosed structure mounted inside the roof jack appeared to be the cause of the fire.
— The first baby of 2001 born in Sweetwater County was Denver Rye’ Sample. The son of Brandie Esch and Dallas Sample of Green River, he was born at 8:38 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2001, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
He was born 13 weeks premature, weighed 2 pounds and 5.5 ounces, and measured 14.25 inches long. Following his birth, Denver was taken to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
Denver and his parents were presented with a number of gifts from local businesses.
1990-1991
— Wearing red, white and blue uniforms topped with cowboy hats, the Wyoming All-State Centennial Marching Band performed in the New Years Day Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 1991, in Pasadena, California.
The 5.5-mile march marked the first time a Wyoming band had been invited to participate in the Rose Parade and only the seventh time the band had performed together.
The Wyoming All-State Centennial Marching Band was formed earlier in 1990 to perform in Wyoming centennial celebrations across the state. The band consisted of 175 musicians selected from the state’s 71 high schools.
The Wyoming band was one of 22 award-winning bands chosen from more than 300 band applicants that bid for a slot in the parade.
— Colton Bo Kraft, son of Wendy and Veldon Kraft of Green River, was first baby born in Sweetwater County in 1991.
Colton was born at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 1, 1991, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
He was the first child of Krafts and the first grandchild for both his maternal and paternal grandparents, Melvin and Betty Kraft and Ned and Juleen Brady, all of Green River. His great-grandparents included Nola Meadows and Zelda Brady, both of Green River, and Maxine Atwood and Vaughn Christianson, both of Manila, Utah.
Colton and his parents were awarded several gifts from local merchants.
1980-1981
— The Norman Rockwell painting “New Year’s Eve” returned to its home at the Community Fine Arts Center following one year of restoration. The painting of Pvt. Willie Giles and his girlfriend first appeared on the cover of the Jan. 1, 1944, edition of the Saturday Evening Post.
The original painting was part of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 art collection housed in the center.
The restoration started in California and was completed in New York, where the word “Post” was revealed under paint and tin foil. Art expert Gustav Berger confirmed the authentic of the painting.
The school district purchased the painting in 1953 for $300. Before restoration, the painting was valued at $60,000.
— John Patrick Persinger made his arrival at 3:25 a.m. Jan. 1, 1981, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, making him the first baby born in Sweetwater County that year.
The New Year’s baby came later than expected as his earlier arrival was to be Dec. 5, 1980.
John’s parents were at home, watching the Times Square ball drop, when he made it known that he was ready to be welcomed into the world, and his parents proceeded to the hospital.
The second baby of the new wear was Dustin Lee Gragg, who arrived just four hours and one minute later. His parents were Michelle and Albert Gragg of Rock Springs.
Local merchants presented gifts to John and his parents.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar.