2001
— Margaret Bodyfelt was selected as a candidate in the 2001 Presidential Scholarship Program.
Bodyfelt was one of approximately 2,600 students chosen from nearly 2.8 million seniors expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2001.
The candidates were selected for their exceptional performance on either the College Board S.A.T. or the A.C.T. Assessment. Further consideration was based on students; essays, self-assessments, descriptions of activities, school recommendations and school transcripts.
Semifinalists would be selected by an independent, national committee of educators convened by the Commission on Presidential Scholars. Semifinalists were notified of their status mid-April 2001.
— Sweetwater County School District No. 1 School-to-Careers arranged 46 job shadows for individual students and teachers Candy Bedard, Shelly Herring and Phyllis Mayo.
Job shadowing gave students the opportunity to observe an occupation they might be interested in pursuing.
As an example of one of the 46 job shadows, Susan Knezovich taught Adam Applequist how to process one-hour film as his job shadowed.
Haleigha James was able to job shadow at a local animal clinic, and was able to watch a surgery.
1991
— The comedy-improve troupe In All Seriousness performed on Jan. 24, 1991 in the Western Wyoming Community College atrium.
The group presented a variety of comedy, including skits, song parodies and stand up comedy. The humor of the troupe consisted of political sarcasm to old fashioned slapstick. They strongly encouraged audience participation.
In All Seriousness originated several years prior when five old friends in Erie, Pennsylvania began to perform comedy at local parties.
As their popularity grew, they increased the number of performances and began to travel, spreading their humor on college campuses across the country.
— Billy Smith, assistant professor of theater and vocal music at Western Wyoming Community College received the President’s Award during the Festivention ’91 Regional Convention of the Rocky Mountain Theater Association on Jan. 15-19, 1991 in Helena, Montana.
The award was presented to Smith for outstanding service.
Smith served on the Rocky Mountain Theater Association Board as the Wyoming representative and as secretary, and would serve as the president beginning Feb. 9, 1991.
1981
— Fifty-two Americans hostages flew from their Iranian nightmare to their dream of freedom, arriving early Jan. 21, 1981in Algiers where they were officially transferred to the United Sates government control.
After a joyous welcome, they were transferred to two medical evacuation airliners for their last leg of their “freedom flight” to a U.S. military base in Wiesbaden, West Germany.
The flight to Germany closed a 14 ½- month hostage-holding without president in modern diplomatic history.
In the United States, elated countrymen spread the new with church bells, blaring sirens and other expressions of thanks that the burden of 444 days in captivity had been lifted.
The national Christmas tree in Washington D.C., which had remained darkened for two Christmas seasons in tribute to the hostages, was finally lit.
— The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport received the 1980 Federal Aviation Administration Environmental Award on Jan. 22, 1981 at the airport.
The award was presented by Arthur Varnado, director of the FAA Rocky Mountain Region.
The award was presented in recognition for the most outstanding new airport complex in a major air carrier classification in the region.
To commemorate the occasion, a champagne buffet was served to airport board members and those who participated in a significant manner in the realization of the project.
Those participating in the award ceremony included Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler, Sweetwater County state legislators, county commissioners, past and present mayors, councilmen, architects, contractors, employees and others who contributed to the airport complex.
