2001
— East Junior High School conducted their annual science fair on Jan. 9-10, 2001 in the Cougar gym at the school.
Participants began working on their projects in October 2000. The students had 11 sections to choose from, including Behavior/Social Science, Biochemistry, Botany, Earth/Space Science, Engineering, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Medicine, Microbiology, Physics and Zoology.
The school had hosted a science fair for several years, however, with new standards; teachers had to teach new scientific methods to the students.
Some of the students who participated in the science fair included Mark Pedri, Ben Webb, Elise Farr, Ashley Smith and Daniel Nash.
Winners of each section would go on to participate in the Regional Science Fair.
— An open container measure survived its first examination of the Wyoming’s full House, receiving eight more votes than necessary.
House Bill 49 was recommended by the House Transportation Committee, and would bar possession of open alcohol containers in most vehicles.
If passed, the bill would create a fine of up to $200 for the driver if anyone had an open container in their car. The fine would also apply to passengers in possession in the vehicle.
The margin of support for the bill indicated that it would have a bumpy road as I went forward.
1991
— The second grade class from Lowell Elementary School, under the direction of Jolene Erickson, presented a program for the Tyrolean Trentini Club on Jan. 8, 1991 at Washington Elementary School.
The class presented the Italian legend of “The Befana.” Along with the presentation, they led the club in singing Christmas songs in Italian.
Club members at the program included President Tino Flaim, Anita Smith, Tina Petrie, Rita Steinbrech, Leno and Norma Jean Ruffini, Louis Ruffini, Lena Palanck, Primo and Candido Eccker, Sophie Flaim, Sulo and Amelia Hill, Flora Bertagnolli, Mary Welsh, Thelma Rizzi, Edith Magnetti, Silvio and Rena Pedri, Olga Gosar and Shirley Thomas.
— “Ranchers of Wyoming: Painters’ Perspective,” was on display until Dec. 28, 1991 at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit was the first selected for the Wyoming State Museum’s Centennial Traveling Exhibit Series, which addressed the state’s first 100 years.
The show presented a perspective of some of the state’s finest artists. The artists, who were from all parts of Wyoming, used a variety of mediums including oils, watercolor and pastels.
The exhibit was accompanied by a historical overview by Bob Budd, president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Associattion.
The exhibit premiered in April 1990 at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne. The exhibit also traveled to Douglas, Worland, Sheridan, Clearmont, Gillette, Riverton, Thermopolis, Lander, Casper and Jackson.
1981
— Rock Springs Postmaster T.J. Clerkin advised residents to keep a close eye on their mailboxes to prevent mail theft.
He warned on Jan. 8, 1981 that more than 200 pieces of mail were found in a dumpster at Walnut Elementary School.
Clerkin said the mail was apparently stolen from mailboxes throughout the city. The thief took the mail to steal money out of it as most of the mail had been ripped open and the contents removed. The opened mail included empty Social Security check envelopes, bank statements, tax forms and personal correspondence such as greeting cards. However, bill that had been taken by the thief were left unopened.
“Anything that looked like it had money in it was opened,” Clerkin said.
The stolen mail was found by employees of the school on the morning of Jan. 8, 1981 when they dumped the school’s trash. Clerkin said the mail was probably placed in the dumpster late afternoon on Jan. 7, 1981.
Clerkin had worked for the post office for 32 years and said mail theft was relatively uncommon and that this was the largest mail theft case he had been involved in.
— Items at City Market included U.S.D.A. Choice Chuck roast for $1.45 per pound; Turbot fish fillets for $1.79 per pound; Sigman’s smoked hickory ham for $1.88 per pound; Sigman’s smoked hickory bacon for 99 cents per pound; one package Oscar Mayer beef franks for $1.99; Washington’s Best Golden Delicious apples for 39 cents; five Florida Indian River Red grapefruit for $1; two large size papayas for $1; acorn squash for 49 cents per pound; your choice of three cucumbers or three green Bell peppers for 99 cents; and one pound of mushrooms for $1.79.
