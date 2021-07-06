2001
— The Joint Powers Telecom Board officially began operations on July 9, 2001, as the board met for the first time after an agreement between the cities of Rock Springs and Green River was approved by the state attorney general.
The board spent most of the meeting taking care of organizational matters.
Steve Shea, representative of the board from Rock Springs was elected as chairman, and Jim Rogers a representative from Green River was elected vice chairman. Green River representative Larry Harkrader served as treasurer and Rock Springs Fire Chief Brad Sarff served as secretary. All members were sworn in at the first meeting.
Shea, Sarff, Rogers and several others had worked as an unofficial committee for about two years to establish a fiber optics network to link Rock Springs and Green River with the rest of the world.
— The fourth Read and Win program, a national reading program by fair associations, was locally sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System, the Sweetwater County Events Complex and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Participants began by registering in the local libraries during July 2001, leading up to the Sweetwater County Fair on July 28 to Aug. 5, 2001.
Children in second through eighth grades were able to participate. They checked out books at the libraries, read them, and then returned them to qualify for prizes. They would explain aspects of the books they had returned to a librarian.
When they register, the children received a free pass to Wyoming’s Big Show. When they complete four books, they received a carnival ride and lunch with Ronald McDonald on Kid’s Day on Aug. 1, 2001 at the fair.
1991
— The city of Green River celebrated their Centennial on July 5, 1991.
The Green River High School All-Class Reunion committee coordinated their reunion to be a part of the city’s Centennial celebration. All July 5, 1991 afternoon events took place at the then, under construction, Centennial Park on Flaming Gorge Way.
In the afternoon, musical entertainment was provided by a combined Green River High School Choir along with choir alumni.
The Centennial Park was dedicated, and included speakers Green River Mayor George Eckman, Green River City Council President Carl Williams and Director of Parks and Recreation Roger Moellendorf.
The All-School Reunion committee chairman Alton Hermansen dedicated a memorial tree planting in honor of deceased Green River High School graduates.
Mayor Eckman and Green River Centennial Queen Pageant coordinator Bev Coberly presented the winners of the pageant in five categories.
The afternoon activates concluded with an ice cream social and musical entertainment provided by Dr. Douglas Deardon of Plymouth Minnesota, a GRHS class of 1940 alumni.
The evening of July 5, 1991 was the Green River High School All-Class reunion dance in the old Lincoln building, which was the location of Green River High School until 1977. Yearbooks and other pictures and memorabilia from all GRHS classes were on display.
— The Carson and Barnes Five-Ring Circus brought the world’s largest big top on July 21, 1991to the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds with two performances.
Spectators were invited in the morning of July 21, 1991 to watch the 23 elephants of the circus help erect the 61,000 square foot, block long tent.
In addition to the 23 elephants, the circus included 250 people from 17 countries. The acts included jugglers, wire acts, flying trapeze artists, animal trainers, clowns and ring masters.
The circus’ traveling zoo included 25 species, and featured the elephants, a giraffe, a white rhino, a pygmy hippo, lions, tigers and a rare liger.
1981
— President Ronald Reagan named Arizona judge Sandra Day O’Connor on July 7, 1981 to become the first woman Supreme Court Justice in the 191 years of the Supreme Court.
O’Connor, 51, referred by Reagan as “a person for all seasons,” would fill the vacancy left by Justice Potter Stewart’s retirement. She as the courts 102nd justice, following 101 “Brethren,” matched the President’s campaign pledge to name a woman to one of the first Supreme Court vacancies.
Reagan had decided on O’Connor following a personal interview with her in the Oval Office and a follow-up phone call late on July 6, 1981.
Reagan urged the Senate to give swift and bi-partisan confirmation of O’Connor so that, as soon as possible, she might take her seat on the court and her place in history. The Senate was in recess and would not resume until October 1981.
— The Sweetwater County Historical Museum displayed Boy Scout and Girl Scout items which spanned a 60 year history.
The display included handbooks from the 1920s, a merit badge series beginning in 1927, committee patches, camporee patches, Green River Trail patches as well as a variety of scouting memorabilia.
The display was an interesting comparison to how scouting had advanced in the 1980s from compared to scouting of the past.
The museum was located in the basement of the Sweetwater County Courthouse building in Green River.
