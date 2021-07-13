2001
—The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department sponsored its annual Children’s Dog Show on July 13, 2001 at Bunning Park.
All children between the ages of 4-14, who had a dog, were invited to participate.
Judging categories included longest tail, best costume on a dog, best costume on a contestant, best trick, smallest dog, largest dog, best looking dog and ugliest dog.
Every contestant received a ribbon for participation, and first and second place winners in each category received trophies.
— The Wyoming Shakespeare Company presented “The Cripple of Inishmaan” on July 24, 2001 in Bunning Park.
The Wyoming Shakespeare Company, based in Lander, was organized in 2000 to bring classical theater to cities and towns in Wyoming.
The group traveled the state presenting 30 performances of two classic pays.
Included in the cast were Jonas Dickson of Rock Springs and Dan Peterson of Lyman.
The Wyoming Shakespeare Company’s performance was presented by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department.
1991
— Doug Kershaw, known as “The Ragin Cajun” was the featured entertainer at the Sweetwater County Fair on Aug. 9, 1991 in the fairground’s indoor arena.
Among Kershaw’s hit songs were “Louisiana Man,” “Diggy Liggy Lo,” "Natural Man," "Mama Said Yeah," "Nickel in My Pocket," "Cajun Baby," (with Hank Williams, Jr.) and "Boogie Queen,” among others.
“Louisiana Man” was a special song for Kershaw. In spite of his efforts to get signed with a record label, it was not until he moved to Nashville when he signed with Hickory Records and recorded the song on his first album. It was a song he had written about his father and his way of life in the bayou. The song was the first song ever broadcast in space and transmitted back to Earth. It became Kershaw’s signature song.
Additional entertainment for the Sweetwater County Fair was the Shoppes, a bungee diving group and the Amazing Mongrels, among others.
— Jeff Fenholt, who appeared as the original Jesus in the original Broadway production and tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” appeared on July 25, 1991 at Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The production brought Fenholt instant fame and even a Time magazine cover.
Fenholt toured the United States appearing in front of crowds of up to 100,000 people. He performed all over the world performing concerts. He and his wife Reeni also appeared nationally on a weekly television show.
1981
— Ann Strand of Rock Springs was appointed by Gov. Ed Herschler to serve on the Wyoming Commission during a meeting of the organization on July 11, 1981 in Douglas.
The goal of the Wyoming Commission for Women was to focus attention on the status of women.
Various committees of the organization provided reports to its members.
The commission planned to begin distributing a newsletter which would serve as a communication link between all women’s organizations. Strand would be in charge of distributing the newsletter.
— The Tigerettes drill team won a superior ranking at the Four-State Drill Clinic on July 11, 1981 in Logan, Utah.
The Tigerettes competed in Drill-Around, Super-Strutter and Miss Super-Sensational, the all-around award given to an outstanding drill team member.
In all the Tigerettes took home 33 ribbons. Ribbons included 13 red ribbons, seven firsts, two seconds, two outstanding and a Miss Super-Sensational.
During the clinic, Tigerette members learned routines to bring back and perform at home.
Tigerettes included Captain Candy Carmine, Nancy Currier, Amy Johnson, Tana Smith, Laura Elfrink, Terry Jean Tarufellli, Theresa Lew, Desi Linger, Debbie Frullo, Kris Baker, Time Weaver, Leslie Riesling, Sharee Price, Karla Zueck, Rhonda Moser, Tammy Russell, Angie Kershisnik and alternates Rosie Sharp, Mary Chadey and Susan Jereb.
