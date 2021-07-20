2001
— The History Channel’s Great Race 2000 was a benefit to the Sweetwater County Library.
Vintage cars rolled into Green River in June 2000 for a lunch stop on the Great American Race’s cross-country trek from Boston, Massachusetts to Sacramento, California.
The History Channel annually made donations to libraries in the towns on their routes.
In 2000, the History Channel, in conjunction with Green River Cable Television, donated a video resource center to the Sweetwater County Library. The video resource center was complete with a video cassette recorder, television, television stand and a video collection of programs aired on the History Channel.
The resource center would be available for use by librarians and the public for meetings and programs scheduled in the library.
— Special visitors attended the 2001 Red Desert Round Up Rodeo as part of their western adventure.
Nine Boy Scout and seven adults from Troop 111 in the Washington D.C./Virginia area visited Wyoming, Utah and Idaho prepared for an 18-day adventure.
None of the travelers had ever experienced a western-style rodeo. The Scouts arrived in Rock Springs on July 20, 2001for a rest and activities, including the rodeo, before a week-long hiking trip in the Wind Rivers.
The Scouts crammed a slate of events into the trip including caving, white-water rafting, canoeing, rock climbing, swimming in hot springs and pistol shooting. The trip included stops at Fossil Butte, and Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.
1991
— During summer 1991 South Pass City State Historic Site offered interpretive horseback rides.
Riders were provided a perspective of the site and the area as they toured the historic district through gulches, gold mines and along the Oregon Trail.
The 1 ½ hour tours were given Fridays through Sundays throughout the summer.
— The Sweetwater County Motorplex was host for three days of tractor pulls from July 26-28, 1991.
The event was billed as the Wyoming Shoot Out Grand National Truck and Tractor Pull.
ESPN was on hand to televise the event on a delayed broadcast.
Doug Domokos, known as The Wheelie King, performed each night of the event. Domokos had traveled the world with his high wire act. He balanced a three-wheeled motorcycle on suspended wires.
Ed Wandler, who led the world, competed in the Rock Springs event with his Bandit.
In the afternoon of July 27, 1991, drivers were on hand for an autograph signing session took place in the Sweetwater County Events Complex outdoor arena main parking lot.
1981
— “Art From the Earth” paintings by Dele Ball of Big Piney were displayed in a weekend gallery from July 26-Aug. 2, 1981 in Green River.
Ball created all of her paintings with natural earth elements and a special binder which made them durable and permanent, without the use of paint. Most of the soil she used in her paintings came from Wyoming; however, she also used soil from all over North America.
The exhibit featured her painting “Eyrie,” of Tollgate Rock and the Green River Palisades. The selection of paintings for the show had been chosen for the variety of subjects and the use of one predominant color, with a continuity and harmony not found in other media. Their soft colors and strange textures were lifelike, yet airy as they revealed the beautiful colors of the earth.
— The possible presence of on new anti-cancer drugs in Wyoming’s wild plants had been under intensive by University of Wyoming Professor Dr. Owen Asplund, a faculty member of UW since 1958. He had been surveying Wyoming plants for the presence of anti-cancer activity for seven years.
Asplund’s work had been supported by a grant from the Grand Chapter of Wyoming, Order of the Eastern Star, as well as the Rock Springs Order of the Eastern Star Chapter. Jean Blacker of Rock Springs and William Ragsdale of Green River, both state officers in the state Order of the Eastern Star, promoted Asplund’s cancer research for the Eastern Star of Wyoming projects.
In 1981, the research had discovered four new plants with possible anti-cancer properties. In all, Asplund had discovered 21 native Wyoming plants which showed significant anti-cancer activity.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.