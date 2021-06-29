2001
— The Experimental Aircraft Association local Chapter 1173 hosted their second Young Eagles Day on June 30, 2001 at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport’s general aviation building. Approximately 104 children ages 7-17 experienced an airplane ride for free.
The national Experimental Aircraft Association’s goal was to fly one million children in the United States by Dec. 17, 2003. The chosen goal date marked the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers’ first sustained powered flight.
Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association talked to the young flyers about how planes work and safety aspects of flying. Each child who flew received a Young Eagles certificate, and their name was entered in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which was on display at the Experimental Aircraft Association Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Other activities at the event were a computer simulator, and a local model airplane chapter demonstrated radio controlled model airplanes.
— Boy Scouts from Rock Springs, Pinedale and Rawlins participated in the Blazer Camp from June 15-16, 2001 at Arrowhead Springs Park.
The Scouts participated in activities such as cooking outdoors, weaving and hiking.
Each troop performed a skit at the evening program, and stories were told around the campfire. The Scouts also went on a 5-mile hike; wove seats for stools; cooked lunch; made first aid kits; played a game using the 12 points of the Scouts Law; and competed in knot tying.
1991
— The Rock Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol joined in the celebration of the Civil Air Patrol’s 50th anniversary.
Local Civil Air Patrol members participated in the local July 4, 1991 celebration and landed a 1941 Interstate plane at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds. The Rock Springs Squadron participated in a fitness program in an effort to get all members first aid certified.
The local chapter had approximately 25 adult members and 10 cadets ages 13 to 21.
The Civil Air Patrol participated in such activities as search and rescue, and flying human organs to hospitals for transplants. They had also flown over local creeks to see if they were at flood levels.
The Civil Air Patrol was established Dec. 1, 1941. The non-profit volunteer organization was the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
— Monster trucks invaded Rock Springs from July 4-6, 1991.
Trucks participating in the three-day competition included Gravedigger, Skoal Bandit, Barefoot Racer, Keystone Krusher, AM PM Boss, AM PM Rocket and Rocky Mountain Thunder. Local entries included Troublemaker, driven by Mike Peterson or Jason Brown both of Green River; Blaze of Glory, driven by Brian Williams of Rock Springs; Under Pressure, driven by Jody Peterson and Brent Holman both of Green River; and Short Tempered, driven by Johnny Mandros of Green River.
On July 4, 1991 all Monster Trucks were entered in the Desert Storm/July 4th Parade. The Monster Truck drivers then participated in an autograph signing at the fairgrounds midway. The Monster Trucks were also on display at the fairgrounds, for fans to get up close and personal.
On July 5, 1991 the trucks participated in Michigan Massacre, where trucks chased each other in two opposite lanes. On July 6, 1991 the trucks ran an obstacle course.
Performing during breaks was “Turbo” Tim Arfons. Arfons drove Kamikaze II, billed as the World’s Fastest Jet-Powered Quad. The vehicle was propelled by a G.E. J-58 jet engine with 1,500 horsepower.
1981
— Corey Petro, 11, of Rock Springs was the winner of the elementary division of the Wyoming Music Teachers’ Association statewide music competition on June 27, 1981.
Petro played his original composition in a student honors concert during the Wyoming Music Teachers’ Association state convention on July 15, 1981 in Riverton.
Winners in each division were eligible to compete in a six-state regional competition.
Winners of the regional competition would go on to compete in the national competition at the Music Teachers’ Association national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, where they would compete for cash prizes.
— Rock Springs educators Connie Nerby, Kathy Hilton, Jory Westberry, Gerald Wolfe and Rae Lynn Job attended the Gifted-Talented Leadership Development in June 1981 at the University of Wyoming.
The project involved teachers from districts throughout Wyoming. The project, a cooperative effort by UW and the Wyoming State Department of Education was broken into two one-week programs.
The purpose of the programs was to significantly increase state-wide educational efforts for gifted children by developing groups of trained individuals in a number of school districts throughout the state.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.