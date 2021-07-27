2001
— The Young American History Club toured the original 13 American Colonies during an 11-day field trip in early June 2001.
The visit included a multitude of historical sites throughout the original colonies and Washington D.C.
The group visited the Plymouth Plantation, Mystic Seaport, Fort Nathan Hale, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, Philadelphia, Gettysburg, Williamsburg and other historic sites.
Some of the highlights included a special audience with Vice President Richard Cheney in the Old Executive Building and also with Wyoming Senators Craig Thomas and Mike Enzi on the Capitol steps in Washington D.C.
The club gave a presentation on Aug. 6, 2001 at White Mountain Library.
Club members who participated in the trip included: Korey Vasa, Sondra Sikich, Megan Hargis, Jesse Shwen, Jessica Britt, Kolby Vasa, Kate Iliya, Kylie Vasa, Jonny Newman, Mathew Nunez, Noah Newman, Michael Nunez and Kaitlyn Newman.
— Michael Springer, Justin Springer and Adrienne Vincelette, all of Rock Springs were among the 600 participants in a Battle Bot competition on May 20, 2001 at Treasure Island in San Francisco.
The Rock Springs residents competed with their heavy weight bot, Gang Green Weasel. Michael Springer had the controls for the first round, and won, qualifying Gang Green Weasel to advance to the next round with Justin Springer at the controls for the second round, where Gang Green Weasel was thrown up against the wall by his opponent, and destroyed by its killer saws.
A portion of the Rock Springs’ team was aired on the first episode of the third season of the show, Battle Bots.
1991
— Susan Heyborne of Western Wyoming Community College was a participant in a special three-week national mathematics conference, which was completed on Aug. 2, 1991 at the University of Wyoming.
Heyborne, of Rock Springs, was one of 28 teachers and 23 graduate students from throughout the country that participated in the conference.
The conference was aimed at understanding recent developments in differential equations and how they applied to population ecology modeling. It was funded by the National Science Foundation with graduate student participation funded by the Rocky Mountain Mathematics Consortium.
— The Grand Teton Music Festival Chamber Orchestra presented a concert on Aug. 26, 1991 at Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
The concert was a celebration of the Grand Teton Music Festival’s 30th anniversary season.
The Grand Teton Music Festival Chamber Orchestra was comprised of musicians who were often principals and assistant from orchestras around the country.
Ling Tung, festival music director, conducted the evening’s performance.
Tung founded the Grand Teton Orchestral Seminar in 1982.For 10 years; musicians chosen by audition came to Jackson Hole for four weeks each June to study the orchestral repertoire.
1981
— Prince Charles and Princess Diana began life as husband and wife on July 29, 1981 in the honeymoon solitude of a country mansion following a glorious wedding of bells, music and majesty warmed by the cheers of a million British hearts.
The ceremony was a traditional Church of England wedding service. The dean of St Paul's Cathedral, Alan Webster, presided at the service, and the archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, conducted the marriage.
Around the world an estimated half-billion television viewers watched as the future king and queen exchanged vows beneath the lofty dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral. The Cathedral was filled with dignitaries from more than 50 nations, including Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the Royal family and U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan.
After the ceremony, the couple made the traditional appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The United Kingdom had a national holiday on that day to mark the wedding. The ceremony featured many ceremonial aspects, including use of the state carriages and roles for the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
That evening, the Royal Train carrying the Royal couple arrived at Broadlands, a 6,000-acre estate 75 miles southwest of London. They spent 2 ½ days there then flew to Gibraltar to board the Royal yacht Britannia for a two-week cruise of the Mediterranean.
The union of the 32-year-old Prince of Wales and the 20-year-old earl’s daughter marked the first time in three centuries that the British heir apparent had married an English-born woman.
— Kris Hansen of Green River was named as a cheerleader to the annual Shrine Bowl Game on Aug. 1, 1981.
Hansen was selected from some 30 applicants for the honor at tryouts in early June 1981 in Douglas. Hansen was the first person from western Wyoming selected as a Shrine Bowl cheerleader.
Hansen was a 1981 Green River High School graduate, where she was on cheerleader squads for three years. She was employed by C and F Furniture in Green River.
Hansen is the daughter of Leonard and Kay Hansen of Green River.
