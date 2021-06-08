2001
— The city of Green River began the process to ask the state to place a new facility in town.
State Rep. Bill Thompson D-Green River, introduced a proposal to the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee for a state aquarium to be located in Green River.
The proposed aquarium would be similar to those located in Chattanooga, Tennessee Denver, Omaha and Monterey, California. It would feature native and sport fish from around the state of Wyoming.
This would be a state aquarium, which would display the Rocky Mountain habitat.
It would also showcase endangered fish and riparian animals as well as show their natural habitat.
— Students in grades three through eight in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 exceeded expectations in the areas of reading, math and language arts. Assistant Superintendent John Grenevitch presented the District’s School Board with students’ achievement Level Test and TerraNova National Referenced-norm test results. He reported that the six grades which took the tests exceeded the norms in the three levels tested.
School District No. 2 had been tracking students’ scores for five years and students showed steady in reading, math and language arts. Students grades 5-8 were especially excelling in math.
1991
— An Amtrak train on June 13, 1991 pulled into Rock Springs for the first times since July 1983.
The train service had been restored to Sweetwater County with much fan fare, city and county dignitaries, and train enthusiast.
Both Rock Springs Mayor Paul Oblock and Green River Mayor George Eckman agreed that the train run would do well for the economies of their respective cities.
Oblock said the city of Rock Springs was willing to lease the Rock Springs Train Depot until they could obtain the property title from Union Pacific. In Green River, the city council committed funds in their budget to build a new depot.
Amtrak representatives said the new Wyoming run would begin in Ogden, Utah with stops in Evanston, Green River, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Laramie and Borie, where bus service would take passengers to Cheyenne and Greeley, Colorado before arriving in Denver.
— Girl Scouts had the opportunity to meet their pen pal from Operation Desert Storm, Sgt. Steven Malson of the 1st Medical Group, 10th M.A.S.H.
Malson went to Table Rock to visit his sister, Carolyn Malson. While there, he visited Girls Scouts to thank them for cards and letters and to tell them of his experiences in Saudi Arabia.
Carolyn Malson suggested the letter and card writing exercise to let Sgt. Malson and other soldiers know that they were thought of and appreciated.
The Scouts hosted a reception for Malson.
Malson provided a slide show while telling his stories of his time in Desert Storm.
1981
— Hillhaven, a subsidiary of National Medical Enterprises, Inc. of Los Angeles purchased Kimberly Manor Nursing Home in Rock Springs and two other convalescent centers in Wyoming.
The new ownership took effect June 1, 1981.
The purchase brought the total of long-term care facilities owned or operated by Hillhaven to 162. The company also operated 57 hospitals in the United States.
Other nursing homes purchased in Wyoming included a facility in Riverton and one in Rawlins. They also operated a convalescent center and medical building in Cheyenne.
— Flaming Gorge Days 1981 kicked off with a teen dance on June 12, 1981 with a teen dance at the Eagles Hall on East Flaming Gorge Way.
Events on June 13, 1981 included a children’s parade in Green River High School parking lot; the annual Flaming Gorge Days Parade and the Firecracker 100 soap box derby down Shoshoni Drive.
Also on June 13, 1981 was the arm wrestling contest on Expedition Island. The Flaming Gorge Days Rodeo took place on June 13-14, 1981 in the Green River rodeo arena, followed by Rodeo Street Dance on Flaming Gorge Way.
The remaining events, including the Wild Wild West Relay, Green Garboon Race and the flea market took place the following weekend..,
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.