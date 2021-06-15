2001
— Following two days of intense practice sessions in Cheyenne, the Wyoming Ambassadors of Music departed for Europe on June 16, 2001.
The Rock Springs High School members of the concert choir included Katie Yedinak, Lauren Ingabrand, Sherrie Ryder, Alexie Pitsch and Raelynn Tangen. Yedinak was also a member of the Wyoming Ambassadors girls pop choir.
The Wyoming Ambassadors toured and performed with the group of 300 to vocal and instrumental students from around the state.
The Wyoming Ambassadors of Music returned from their seven-country trip on July 1, 2001.
— Barbara and Gerhardt Suhrstedt performed as part of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association State Convention on June 18-21, 2001. The concert was June 19, 2001 in the college’s theater.
The duo-pianists first performed together in concert in 1979. Since their 1982 New York debut, they had performed in 40 states, Canada and Russia.
The couple adjudicated the State AAD auditions and also conducted a Master class for students. They also presented a multimedia program, “Slava, The Glory of the Arts in Tsarist, Russia.” Rounding out the Suhrstedt’s participation was their presentation on duet literature, “A Four-Handed Feast.”
1991
— A special modified toy duck race took place during the Big Brothers Big Sisters third Duck Derby on July 6, 1991 on the Green River.
In addition to the regular plastic toy ducks racing down the river for prizes, modified ducks would also race in their own special race for even bigger prizes.
Participants would be able to modify a toy duck, which was provided by race organizers, by using their skills and imaginations to improve their ducks.
At stake for the modified racers was a large cash prize. The first three finishers in the special race would receive a total of $350 in cash and Duck Derby T-shirts.
— Members of the Sweetwater Snowpokes Snowmobile Club attended the International Snowmobile Congress from June 5-8, 1991 in Jackson.
Snowpokes members attending the Congress included Jim and Lolly Swafford, Phil and Johanna Karstoft Pat Likwartz and Dan Shedden.
The program agenda included general sessions, workshops, meetings, receptions and special events. One of the special events was a buffalo barbeque, where Amy Copeland was presented with $1,000 scholarship from the Western Chapter of the International Snowmobile Association. Other events at Congress included a preview display of the 1992 snowmobiles, breakfast, lunch and the annual awards banquet and dance.
1981
— When Lance Dowdle, 14, of Green River received his Eagle Scout, it was unique, because six of his brothers had previously earned their Eagle Scout ranking and three more brothers were working on theirs.
The Boy Scouts of America did not keep statistics on the number of Scouts and awards in one family, but Mike Whittaker, a spokesman in the national headquarters in North Brunswick, New Jersey said seven Eagles in one family was certainly very commendable.
The first of Reed and Patricia Dowdle’s children to receive their Eagle was Lee. Following Lee was Mark, Curt, Bart, David and finally Jared. Eric, Ryan and Warren were still working on their Eagles.
Each Boy Scout must accumulate 21 merit badges as well as lead an Eagle Scout project before being awarded the Eagle ranking.
Only nine of every 200 Scouts receive Eagle Ranking, so the Dowdles with seven Eagles in one family was quite rare.
— The American Association of Community and Junior Colleges appointed Western Wyoming College to be part of the National Community College Small Business Training Network.
The network was comprised by 133 two-year college campuses, two from each district. Western Wyoming College had been designated for the United States Small Business Administration district located in Casper.
The purpose of the Small Business Training Network and of Western Wyoming College would be to identify and then deliver quality short-term training to better meet the needs of local entrepreneurs.
The network was sponsored and supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
