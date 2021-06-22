2001
— Ninety-five former Winton residents, known as Winton friends gathered on June 21, 2001 to share memories of the coal camp.
Those who grew up in Winton had the opportunity to share stories about their lives in the community approximately 10 miles northwest of Rock Springs.
The former residents brought their stories, photographs, and items from Winton. One of the items sisters Margaret and Liz Strannigan displayed was a gumball machine from the Winton Pool Hall. Winton was known for its gardens, and many of the former residents described the gardens of Winton.
In about 1917, the small coal mining community of Winton, formerly known as Megeath, began.
The families of Winton were close knit.
The population of Winton grew to around 500-700 people in the peak of World War Ii. The mines were closed around 1953 and residents began to move the homes from Winton to Rock Springs, Green River and other surrounding towns.
— The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Wyoming Shakespeare Company as they presented “Romeo and Juliet.”
The play took place June 28, 2001 in Bunning Park.
The Wyoming Shakespeare Company was based out of Lander. They were organized in 2000 to bring classical theater across Wyoming. In 2001 the company would present some 30 performances of two different plays. The cast included Jonas Dickson from Rock Springs, who played the lead role of Romeo. Dan Peterson of Lyman was among other cast members.
1991
— The White Mountain Library hosted “Fringe of the Diaspora: The Jews of Wyoming” which showed in the gallery from mid-June to the end of July 1191.
The exhibit of 70 images was sponsored by the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.
The photographic exhibit was created by Penny Wolin, and covered not only the history of the Jewish people in the state, but also dealt with the problems and triumphs of homesteading on the prairie and Western entrepreneurship.
The personal side of the exhibit was culled from more than 100 oral histories conducted by the artist. The stories focused on the problems and the joys of being children of immigrants and the confidence and pride that came from being both a Westerner and a Jew.
— Original portraits of 40 American First Ladies were on display through the end of June 1991 at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
The display toured the state as part of a cooperative effort of the Wyoming State Museum.
The portraits of the First Ladies were commissioned by Fleetwood, a division of Unicover of Cheyenne, in 1978 for a series of philatelic covers of the “First Ladies” collection of stamps, cancelled in conjunction with the birthdays of the First Ladies and authorized by the American Heritage Publishing Co.
The collection contained portraits of each First Lady from Martha Washington to Rosalynn Carter by American artist Lyle Tayson.
1981
— Advisor to the Green River High School newspaper, “The Wolves Howl,” John Crouch, told Sweetwater County School Dist. No. 2 board members ‘that he was upset at their lack of support for the newspaper.
Green River resident Jan Meeboer told board members on June 9, 1981 that she was upset over a family planning article that appeared in an issue of the school newspaper. She claimed the article, a piece on birth control methods and family planning, “implied it was all right to have sex as long as you don’t get pregnant.” She also thought “it was really immoral material.”
Crouch told the board that should follow school policy when a complaint is registered, which stated that the employee who was the subject of a complaint would promptly be notified and afforded the opportunity to present the facts as they saw them.
One of the co-authors of the article, Corrina McClung said the material was frank and graphic, but the point was to clarify the vague and sometimes false answers teenagers received when they ask peers about sex and birth control. She said “’The Wolves Howl,’ like any other newspaper, writes for its readership.”
“We are a good newspaper because our students are not afraid of investigating and writing about tough subjects,” Crouch said.
A letter from Western Wyoming College Family Planning Department was read at the board meeting and said that “the article was very well written and accurate.”
— Classes for the Arnold Vail Oil Painting Workshop was conducted June 29-July 3, 1981 in the Ferrero Room of the Rock Springs Library, and also from July 6-10, 1981at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River.
Artists participating in the workshops would complete an oil painting each day under Vail’s direction.
Vail began his career in Quitman, Louisiana. Painting landscapes in oils was his passion.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.