2001
— The Bits and Spurs Mini-Circuit hosted two shows and had a full agenda through July 2001. On May 19, 2001, Big Piney hosted the Wind River Open and on June 2, 2001, it hosted the Bear River Classic.
Riders from around the area including Green River, Farson, Eden, Bridger Valley, Star Valley, Bridger Valley and Kemmerer participated in the season.
The shows included a variety of equine competition, such as halter, showmanship, English and western equestrian and pleasure, western rider, trail, reigning, barrel racing and pole bending. Each show usually had one fun event like jackpot barrels dollar-bill riding and goat tying.
The horse-rider teams were able to enter as many events as they wished.
There were other horse show circuits across the state, which some of the members of the Bits and Spurs also participated in.
— Green River hosted the 2001 Wyoming Association of Municipalities from June from June 7-9, 2001. The event was comprised of exhibits, speakers, workshops and food.
The Evanston exhibit was among the favorites. It featured a full-sized, four-man bobsled, proclaiming Evanston as the Olympic training site for the Jamaican bobsled team.
Linda Fabian and Mary Randolph represented the Wyoming Rural Development Council. Fabian spoke about the value of community assessments. The Wyoming Rural Development Council also had a booth at the convention.
Attendance at the 2001 convention was up from the 2000 convention with more than 300 people in attendance.
1991
— The Space Shuttle Columbia dodged poor weather as it soared into orbit on June 5, 1991, with seven astronauts, a gang of rats and a colony of jellyfish on a nine-day study of the effects of spaced travel on earthlings.
After two launch postponements and an 85-minute delay, Columbia roared off its pad and disappeared into clouds just one minute after rising from its Oceanside launch pad.
Three-and-one-half-hours after launch, the astronauts powered up a Spacelab module carried into Columbia’s cargo bay.
The laboratory was the size of a small bus and was attached to the crew compartment by a tunnel.
Crew members James Bagian, M. Rhea Sheddon and F. Andrew Gaffney were physicians. Millie Hughes-Fulford and Tamara Jernigan were trained scientists. Shuttle commander Bryan O’Connor and pilot Sidney Gutierrez controlled the shuttle while the others worked on the space lab.
The mission’s goal was to discover the fundamental changes that occurred in the body as humans responded to the microgravity of Earth orbit.
— The 12th annual Western Winds Photo Expo was displayed at the Community Fine Arts Center.
D.J. Bassett judged and critiqued the photos in the show on June 1, 1991. Bassett was a photographer who lived and worked in Jackson and taught photography workshops.
Dan Abernathy of Pinedale took first place with his entry “For Mom.” Don Failoni of Kemmerer took second place for his “Back to Basics,” and Paul Ng of Rock Springs won third place with “Child at Play.”
1981
— Wendy Kozola of Rock Springs and Cece Violette of Green River presented a demonstration featuring Wyoming landmarks on June 11, 1981, at the Community Fine Arts Center.
Violette demonstrated painting the Grand Tetons. A workshop took place on June 13, 1981, at Bennett-Calder Associates, in the former Union Mercantile annex, and featured local landmarks such as Boar’s Tusk and incorporated fast-painting techniques.
Both Kozola and Violette taught painting privately. Violette, a Western Wyoming College extension course instructor, owned and operated a weekend gallery in Green River.
— The Shashay Pardners Square Dance Club hosted its annual Square Dance Festival on June 5-6, 1981, in the Rock Springs High School gymnasium. The festival was hosted in honor of the late Maxine Alexander. Proceeds were donated to the Alexander family.
The all callers dance took place on June 5, 1981, and the workshop took place on June 6, 1981. Fred Brown of Roosevelt, Utah, hosted the workshop.
Members were asked to donate handmade items for door prizes as well as provide food and cookies for the June 6, 1981, dance at Washington Elementary School, where area dancers were welcome. Ray Curtis called the final dance.
