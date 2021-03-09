2001
— Local artist Scot Weir participated in the 19th annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition on Feb. 16-18, 2001in in the Charleston Place Ballroom in Charleston, South Carolina.
The art show was the largest wildlife art event in the country.
The 2001 event featured artists included painter Brett Smith and sculptor Christopher Smith. Special guest artists included painters Terry Isaac and Daniel Smith and photographer/filmmaker Marty Stouffer.
Weir displayed five originals and seven limited edition prints. His works depicted the picturesque Rocky Mountains and the unique animals that inhabit them. Weir’s print “Romeo,” which was released in 2000, was declared one of the country’s top 50 prints of the year, by “US ART” magazine. For the second time, it would be part of a feature article in the magazine.
— Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center along with Wyoming New Options in Technology of Laramie hosted an assisted technology conference on March 15, 2001 as a featured event for Disability Awareness Month.
Professions who worked with individuals with disabilities, service providers, consumers, family members, students and others attended the event at in S.W.R.C.’s workshop on Foothill Blvd.
In 2001 S.W.R.C. for Disabilities Awareness Month spotlighted their Vocational Services, such as the Sheltered Workshops and Community Based Employment.
1991
— The Desert Balloon Extravaganza Committee was busy with plans for the third annual Desert Balloon Extravaganza hot air balloon rally.
The rally was scheduled for July 12-14, 1991 at the Paul J. Wataha recreation area north of Rock Springs.
Thirty balloons were expected to fill the skies around Rock Springs from states as far away as California. The Balloonmeister of the event was former Rock Springs resident from Denver Sue Crosley with her hot air balloon Celebration.
The event featured two morning launches of all 30 balloons on July 13-14, 1991. The rally also featured two balloon glows on the evenings of July 12-13, 1991. The afternoons of July 13-14, 1991 was filled with family games. Entertainment was also provided on the Silver Bullet Stage throughout the rally.
The Desert Art and Craft Festival ran in conjunction with the rally on July 13-14, 1991.
— The Sweetwater County Library System sponsored two panel discussions in Women’s History Month.
“Women in Business” featured local women who shared their experiences in the business world on March 21, 1991 at the Sweetwater County Library.
“Women in Politics” was the second panel discussion on April 9, 1991 at White Mountain Library.
Both panels consisted of a moderator and at least four other women.
Linda Vinck was the moderator for the business panel, and Paula Wonnacott was the moderator for the politics panel,
Both programs were meant to be informal discussions of the successes, obstacles, perspectives, insight and helpful hints to women as they meet challenges of the business and political worlds.
1981
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included “My Bloody Valentine,” starring Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier and Neil Affleck and a Saturday matinee of “Private Eyes,” at the Rock Theater; “Maniac,” starring Joe Spinell, Caroline Munro and Abigail Clayton at the Cinema; “9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman and “Scanners,” starring Jennifer O'Neill, Stephen Lack and Patrick McGoohan at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “The Jazz Singer,” starring Neil Diamond, Laurence Olivier and Lucie Arnaz and “Maniac” at the Riviera Twin Theater.
— National Music in Our Schools Week was observed with a choir concert on March 12, 1981 in the East Junior High School auditorium and a band concert on March 11, 1981 in the White Mountain Junior High School auditorium.
The choir concert featured the East Junior High School Choirs I and II under the direction of Janice Knadjian and accompanied by Candy Hardy.
Music in Our Schools was a national program to promote music education in schools, and to encourage students to participate in music programs.
