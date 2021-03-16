2001
— Tom Rossman, professionally known as Dr. Cue presented a free pocket billiard exhibit on March 21, 2001 in the game room at Western Wyoming Community College.
The exhibition featured trick and fancy shots, one-arm shooting, audience challenges, technical advice and instructions for game improvement.
Billed as the doctor of billardology, Rossman was World Masters Trick Shot Champion in 1982, North American Professional Trick and Fancy Shot Champion in 1997 and World Artistic Pool Champion in 1998. The Cloverdale, Indiana native began playing pool at the age of 10.
— Award winning author Robert Hodgson Van Wagoner, author of “Dancing Naked,” the 1999 Utah Book of the Year, was the guest writer on March 23, 2001 at Western Wyoming Community College’s Friday Night Live Visiting Writers Series, and also the March 24, 2001during the Saturday Morning Visiting Writer Workshop.
This was Van Wagoner’s first novel, and had sparked quite a bit of controversy. “Dancing Naked” was the story of a Mormon professor who confronts his past and his homophobia after his 15-year-old son hangs himself during an autocratic act.
Though the book had gained praise from critics, Deseret Books, a store affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, refused to carry the book, although it became the number one best seller in Utah on Amazon.com and the number two best seller at Salt Lake City’s Sam Weller Books, second only to the Harry Potter series.
1991
— Members of the Rock Springs Mayor’s Committee for the Handicapped presented a demonstrations of obstacles they encountered at the Flaming Gorge Dam on March 21, 1991.The Governor’s Committee For Employment of the Handicapped gave the committee a maze which was used to demonstrate the many obstacles handicapped individuals confront every day.
The maze was set up at the Visitor’s Center at the dam, and employees were able to see what it might be like to live with a disability. The wheelchair obstacle course simulated how difficult it was to travel over gravel, or snow, and problems getting over curbs without ramps or cuts. In the blind demonstration, participants wore goggles so they could not see, and were handed a cane to help them find their way through the maze which included several obstacles to conquer. During the hearing impaired demonstration, participants were softly whispered to and they had to attempt to read lips.
The purpose of demonstration was to increase awareness of the difficulties faced by those with disabilities in their daily lives.
— Accordion player Dick Contino was the featured entertainer at the first Spring Fiesta on April 30, 1991 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
Contino starred in showrooms from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and had headlined many fairs and festivals across the country. During his career, he had played virtually major stage, and appeared on several nationally televised shows, including 48 appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show.
In addition to the entertainment, participants in legal casino gambling, and enjoy a variety of different ethnic foods.
1981
— Rebecca Arkenberg conducted a Ukrainian egg painting workshop on March 21, 1981at Karen’s Craft and Floral.
Participants learned and used the basic symbols and techniques of traditional Ukrainian egg decoration and also experimented with their own ideas and designs.
The egg had been a symbol of the life principals from earliest Pagan times, associated with mythical and religious ceremonies celebrating the coming of spring. With the advent of Christianity, the egg also became a symbol of resurrection. Richly ornamented eggs were made and kept as religious mementos. This was especially important in the Easter celebrations of the Balkan countries, particularly the Ukraine, where the art of decorating eggs flourished.
— Rachel Nelson, professional dancer with the Repertory Dance Theater at the University of Utah conducted a modern dance workshop and also a jazz dance workshop on March 9, 1981 both in the Western Wyoming College.
Nelson was also at Overland Elementary School on March 24, 1981 as well as Green River High School and Harrison Elementary School to teach additional dance workshops.
On March 25, 1981 Nelson was back at Western Wyoming College to conduct an improvisational dance workshop.
Nelson had danced professionally with a number of prestigious dance companies, and had extensive ballet and modern dance training. Not only was she a versatile dancer, Nelson served as Repertory Dance Theater’s summer workshop coordinator since 1979.
