2001
— Western Wyoming Community College provided a taste of the college experience to high school juniors on Get Away Day on April 4, 2001.
High school juniors were paired with enrolled Western students who were enrolled in the major a participating high school student was interested in. The visiting juniors attended classes and activities with their host college student. The focus was on fun, and creating a bond. The juniors had the opportunity to interact with college faculty and other employees.
Before being paired with their college host, the juniors attended a welcome program by Western Wyoming Community College President Tex Boggs, and then given a tour of the campus.
— The 2001 Gala and Business Expo featured a salute to the local trona industry on March 30, 2001 at the Outlaw Inn. The event had a beach theme.
Event organizers received 360 ballot nominations for the various awards. The ballots were tabulated by Rock Springs Mayor Paul Oblock, Green River City Council President Dickie Paxton and Green River Postmaster Norm Dudzik.
Award winners included: Lisa Reynolds of Sage Creek bagels, Fledgling Business; Trona Valley Community FCU, Financial Services Advocate; Green River Star, Media Advocate; Solvay Minerals, Industry; Harley Davidson of Green River, Cornerstone Business; Riverside Nursery, Pacesetter business; High Desert Riders, Outstanding Business; Pete Brandjord, Green River Chamber of Commerce Volunteer; Greg Bailey, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Volunteer; Ed Eyring S.W.E.D.A. Leadership Award; Bill McCurtain. S.W.E.D.A. Blankenship Award; and Wyoming Financial, S.W.E.D.A. Presidential Award. Colleen Peterson was also honored as Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Outgoing President.
1991
— The Sweetwater Medical Dental Auxiliary, Inc. sponsored their annual Charity Ball on April 4, 1991 in the Holiday Inn ballroom.
The theme of the event was Remember When, and festivities included a cocktail hour, a dinner prepared by Chef Leighton Wessel and dancing to 50s music to present provided by Val Cook and the Party Squad.
Sweetwater County students benefited from the fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser provided scholarships for students in or entering the healthcare field.
The cost of a medical education continued to increase, and the Auxiliary hoped that providing scholarships would help offset some of the costs, and also provide skilled medical staff for Sweetwater County upon completion of the recipients’ medical training.
— Amtrack service to southwest Wyoming would resume June 16, 1991.
Rock Springs Director of Community Development Ray Lovato said that Mayor Paul Oblock should receive a letter from Amtrack by March 3, 1991 detailing the needs of Amtrack for the Rock Springs Depot. The letter should also list what Amtrack would be willing to give the city for needed upgrades.
The city was in the works to acquire the depot from the Union Pacific. The Union Pacific had previously expressed their willingness to sell the depot to the city for a nominal fee, The city would pursue AML grant funding for the renovation, and however, if the project did not qualify for AML, the city would still move forward with the renovation.
The city had wanted to refurbish the depot anyway for historical preservation reasons.
1981
— Joyce Pile, music director at Western Wyoming College hosted a critique program of local music students on March 28, 1981 in the college’s music room.
Pile critiqued more than 70 piano students and local music teachers as part of the first Area Achievement Day. The purpose of Achievement Day was to provide music students and instructors an accumulation of knowledge and musical expression providing a compass of the progress of each student as they strive to meet their musical goals.
Pile would then select nine students to prepare for and perform in a public Honors Concert and recital that evening in the college’s cafeteria.
The event was sponsored by the local chapter of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association.
— Meadowlark Lemon’s Bucketeers faced the California Coasters in an exhibition game on March 31, 1981 in the Western Wyoming College gymnasium.
Lemon, known as the Clown Prince of Basketball, was a former member of the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team, which combine athleticism, theater and comedy in their style of play. The Bucketeers used a similar style in their exhibition games.
The Bucketeers also featured Marques Haynes, known as the World’s Greatest Dribbler.
Prior to the exhibition game, Lemon and Haynes made an appearance at White Mountain Mall to visit with fans and sign autographs.
