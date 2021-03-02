2001
— The route around the Flaming Gorge was one step closer to being designated a Wyoming scenic byway, as the Scenic Byway Committee gave its approval on March 1, 2001 to the final draft of the nomination application.
The proposed scenic byway included Highway 530 on the west side of Flaming Gorge, Highway 191 on the on the east side of Flaming Gorge and Interstate 80 which connected the loop north of Green River. Connecting the loop on the southern end would be the Uintas National Scenic Byway in the Utah portion of the Flaming Gorge.
The proposed scenic byway portion was approximately 98 miles, and the travel time around the loop tour was approximately two hours.
By gaining the scenic byway designation, federal money would become available for development and maintenance of the roads and recreation areas. The designation would also promote tourism opportunities connected with the route.
— Michael McGovern, a second grade student in Westridge Elementary School participated in the American Bicycle Association’s Southern California Nationals from Feb. 23-25, 2001 in Ontario, California.
In the Feb. 23, 2001National Prerace qualifier, McGovern placed first, and in the main event, he placed third.
McGovern placed second in his qualifying moto on Feb. 24, 2001, and in the main event placed second.
Races were canceled on Feb. 25, 2001 due to heavy rain and a muddy track.
McGovern had also competed in the Reno, Nevada Nationals in January 2001, where he placed eighth and fifth in his two national races.
1991
— The Rock Springs Historical Museum offered a rare local exhibit. The museum was the temporary home of the Railroad Trains and Towns photography exhibit provided by the Wyoming State Archives Museum and Historical Department.
Among the photos in the exhibit was a picture of the Green River water tank and treatment plant. Water was essential to the operation of the steam locomotives in the 19th and 20th centuries. Without water, the conversion to steam, locomotives could not run. The treatment plant in the photo removed impurities from the water which would clog boilers and flutes in the locomotives. This process reduced costs and time lost in maintenance and kept the locomotives running.
Another of the rare pictures in the exhibit was a view of Rock Springs in the late 1880s. It showed the community in the process of changing from a small coal camp to a town. The photograph was taken from atop a hill directly north of downtown. The Union Pacific No. 3 mine was in the foreground, while rest of downtown area was in the center and background. Absent from the picture was such large stone buildings as the city hall, which was not built until several years later.
— Sage View Care Center residents participated in a monthly foreign cooking class.
Staff and volunteers helped the residents prepare food from countries such as China, Mexico and Germany.
On the Chinese cooking day the residents were offered shrimp fried rice, chicken chow mein, pork egg foo young, lupia, tortune cookies, almond cookies and almond jelly.
During the Mexican cooking class residents, staff and volunteers prepared turkey tacos, Spanish rice, green chili, chicken enchiladas, anistaza beans, burritos and chili conquest.
The German cooking class offered sauerbraten with spaetzle noodles, Kronskis and sauerkraut and strudel.
The March 1991 class featured Italian food.
According to
Nancy Bigley, Activities Director, the cooking class was a popular activity with the residents.
1981
— Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer had set their wedding date.
The couple would be married on July 29, 1981 in a world-wide televised ceremony that would break with royal tradition, and would take place in St. Paul’s Cathedral instead of Westminster Abby.
The 32-year-old crown prince’s engagement to Lady Diana Spencer, 19-year-old daughter of one of Britain’s primer earls, was announced from Buckingham Palace.
Prince Charles chose St. Paul’s instead of Westminster Abby, where most royal weddings were performed, because the 273-year-old church could accommodate more people.
The ceremony would be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Robert Runcie.
— The Utah Symphony Orchestra performed in concert on March 23, 1981 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
During the Abravanel years, from 1947-1979, the Symphony grew from an obscure ensemble to of 69 musicians to one of the country’s major symphonic orchestras with 85 musicians.
The Utah Symphony had distinguished itself as in four international tours in major capitols of the world including Vienna, Berlin, London, Athens, Madrid, Belgrade, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Washington D.C. and New York. One of the most traveled orchestras in the nation, the Utah Symphony was the only professional orchestras to serve a land area of more than 3000,000 square miles, traveling some 15,000miles each year.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.