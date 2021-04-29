2001
— Lori Copelan, a 1999 Rock Springs High School graduate, performed as part of Studio Singers in a concert at Northwest Community College in Powell. Copelan sang a solo number in the concert. The Studio Singers were selected by auditions, and worked primarily in jazz, pop, rock and contemporary styles.
In addition to Studio Singers, Copelan was active in Northwest’s band, choir and vocal jazz combo. Her solo achievements were with the Northwest and Master Chorale, which included performances in Poulenc’s “Gloria” and Handel’s “Messiah.”
— The annual Kiwanis Club Pet Parade took place on May 12, 2001, and was open to all children and their pets.
The parade began at the corner of Railroad Avenue and M Street and proceeded down Railroad Avenue and onto Elk Street and ended at the Desert View Animal Clinic, where human participants were treated to pizza and orange drink and the pets received treats. Participants also received a free photograph.
Prizes were awarded for costumed animals in categories including big animal, small animal, most beautifully dressed, scariest costume, funniest costume, most unique and silliest.
1991
— Members of the Alkartasuna Basque Club hosted the 1991 Basque Festival on May 11, 1991, at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds. Scheduled events included Mass, soka tira or tug of war, weight carrying, and a dinner of chicken, lamb and roast beef, followed by a dance.
Music was provided by the Elko Dancers, a local dance group, and additional dancers came from Salt Lake City.
The festival was a celebration of the Basque settlers of southwest Wyoming. Some of the members of the Alkartasuna Basque Club were descendants of the original settlers to. Through the club’s efforts, Basque descendants were able to learn about their ancestors.
— Writer and musician David Romtvedt presented “Cowboy Poetry and Poetry: A Meeting,” a discussion of Cowboy Poetry and traditional elite poetry, on May 7, 1991, at Western Wyoming Community College. His presentation explored the possibility of cowboy poetry and “high art” poetry coming together.
Romtvedt was the author “Moon,” “Free and Compulsory for All,” “Letters From Mexico” and “How Many Horses.” He was the literature consultant to the Wyoming Arts Council and coordinator of the folks arts program for the Centrum Foundation, where he directed the Festival of American Fiddle Tunes and the Ethnic Dance and Music Festival.
1981
— The YWCA Cultural Festival took place on May 2, 1981, at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds and included colorful booths displaying items from other countries. Throughout the day, costumed performers representing countries performed musical and dance numbers. A variety of food offerings from ethnic backgrounds were available, giving visitors a sampling of tastes of other countries.
The festival was a celebration of the diverse cultures which make up Rock Springs, which became known as a melting pot of many nationalities.
— A Frontier Airlines 737 jet landed on May 1, 1981, at the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport, beginning the age of jet air travel in Sweetwater County as the air service connected Rock Springs and Denver.
The jet traveled from Denver to Riverton to Rock Springs. The Boeing jet had a seating capacity of 106. The jet replaced the Convair 580, which had a seating capacity of 50.
The Frontier 737 was not be the only jet airliner to fly into the airport. Earlier in the year a Continental Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport because other airports in the area were fogged in and the plane was running low on fuel.
Officials who welcomed the jetliner to Rock Springs included C. Keith West John Yerkovich, Tim Ryan, Sharon Aust, Bob Preston, Dick Schmidt, Jimmy Fun and Airport Director Gary Valentine.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.