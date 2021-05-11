2001
— Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Rock Springs, Green River and Wamsutter participated in the Pilot Butte District Scout-O-Rama on May 4-5, 2001 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Troops camped north of the complex on the evening of May 4, 2001, participating in a campfire program, which included skits from each troop, an Order of the Arrow Tap Out ceremony and a patriotic retiring of an American flag ceremony. The Tap Out inducted nominees into the Order of the Arrow. The flag retirement included a 21-gun salute by the Wyoming National Guard.
Activities on May 5, 2001 a Cub Scout pinewood derby and several booths including food, fingerprinting, canoeing, bean bag toss, ring toss, shooting rubber bands and crossing a monkey bridge.
— Rock Springs High School calculus students did well at the Calc Bowl on May 11-12, 2001 at the University of Wyoming.
The Rock Springs team took first place in Calculus II competition and second place in the Calculus I competitions.
The event included 16 teams from the University of Wyoming, Colorado State University, Casper College, Laramie County Community College and Rock Springs High School.
All of the Rock Springs students were enrolled in Calculus I at Rock Springs High School and at Western Wyoming Community College.
The Rock Springs team included Alan Hungerford, Stacy Abney, Paul Morrison, James Kalabus, T.J. Colgan, Christina Rauzi, Rebecca Schutz, Greg Mines, Tim Waters, Sam Styles, Chris Wilbert, Stacey Nutt, Jennifer Nekuda and Rhonda Wright.
1991
— The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 approved the hiring of 10 educators during their May 14, 1991 meeting. The educators would begin in their positions during the fall 1991 semester.
The new hires included Jolene Reekers who was approved for a first grade position at Westridge Elementary School; Jo Ann Cieslar was hired for a fifth grade position at Northpark Elementary School; Jana Higbie was approved for an English position at Rock Springs High School; Andrew Hall would fill a half-time position biology teacher at RSHS; Kelley Smalstig was hired for a mathematics position at RSHS; Brad Talich would teach mathematics at East Junior High School; John Schrooff would fill a health-physical education position at East Junior High School; Lisa Lopez was employed as a district social worker; Candice Carmine would teach business education at White Mountain Junior High School; and Sue Zeri would switch from a half-time to a full-time kindergarten in Superior School.
— “An American Place: A Centennial Portrait of Rock Spring, Wyoming” by photographer Val Brinkerhoff was on display through the end of May 1991 at the Sweetwater County in Green River. The exhibit would then travel during the month of June 1991 to the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.
The photographs also traveled throughout the state, including an exhibit at the Wyoming State Museum in honor of Wyoming’s centennial celebration.
The exhibit was displayed in black and white and paired with a colored contemporary matching colored photograph, exhibiting the difference in style 100 years ago to a modern style.
1981
— Pope John Paul II was shot down by a Turkish gunman as he greeted 15,000 tourist and faithful at his weekly gathering on May 13, 1981 in St. Peter’s Square.
The Pope cane through 5 ½ hours of surgery on six wounds, and doctors said he was in good and stable condition early May 14, 1981. His condition remained stable and good, His prognosis remained guarded, largely because of the risk of possible infection, but the pontiff remained was conscious and breathing on his own.
The gunman’s bullets also wounded two women in the crowd, one of them an American.
Police said they arrested a man who identified himself as 23-year-old Turkish National Mehmet Ali Hagen. Police said Hagen kept repeating, “I couldn’t care less about life,” as he was taken into police custody.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included “Mountain Family Robinson,” starring Robert Logan and Susan Damante Shaw and “Windwalker,” starring Trevor Howard, Nick Ramus and James Remar at the Rock Theatre; “The Jazz Singer,” starring Neil Diamond, Laurence Olivier and Lucie Arnaz at the Cinema; “Friday the 13th Part 2,” starring Betsy Palmer, Amy Steel and John Furey, “Hardly Working,” starring Jerry Lewis, Susan Oliver and Roger C. Carmel, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Meat Loaf, Richard O’Brien, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn at the White Mountain Twin Theater and “Hardly Working” and “Final Conflict,” starring Sam Neill, Rossano Brazzi and Don Gordon at the Riviera Twin Theater.
