2001
— Emotions were high on May 25, 2001 as former and current students and teachers bid farewell to Roosevelt and Lowell Elementary Schools in Rock Springs during open houses at each school.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 had made the decision to retire both schools after the 2000-2001 school year.
The former students and staff shared photos, memories and stories of their times at the schools.
Betty June Richardson and Jo Hillerman both worked at Roosevelt and Lowell during their careers.
Hillerman began teaching third-grade at Roosevelt in 1947, and remained there for five years. She moved on to be a principal and teacher at Lowell.
Richardson taught fourth-grade and was the principal at Lowell after Hillerman, and she remained there until 1969.
In a lighter moment Richardson told Jeff Varley, a former student at Lowell that he didn’t have that beard when he was in her class.
— Ronnie Kole, the world renowned jazz pianist worked with young jazz musicians in Sweetwater County School Districts Nos. 1 and 2 following his concert in Rock Springs.
The two master classes culminated with a concert in the afternoon of May 11, 2001 in the Rock Springs High School theater.
Secondary jazz bands participating in the master classes and concert included Rock Springs High School, directed by Doug Hopkins; White Mountain High School, directed by Vince Proctor, East Junior High School, directed by Tammy Austin; and Monroe Middle School, directed by Ellie Creek. Each band selected their own music for their performances in advance, and then had the opportunity to be coached by and perform with Kole.
Kole complemented the local school district’s music programs and their support of the arts in Sweetwater County.
1991
— Sage View Care Center hosted their annual Casino Night on May 16, 1991.
Residents and guests participated in various games of chance using play money, which could later be used at an auction to bid on prizes.
A non-alcoholic bar was available for participants providing a variety of juices and sodas with fruit in the beverages.
A “lucky rabbit” was on hand for residents to pet for luck.
The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs provided the gaming equipment, and provided their expertise in how to use the equipment and how to place bets.
The Casino Night was part of the Nursing Home Week from May 12-18, 1991. Other events included a 5K Fun Walk or Run, performances by Kolo Dancers, the Show Stoppers Drill Team, the Green River High School Contemporary Singers and Expressions Singers. Staff members and guests Manuel Lucero, Jolene Trujillo and Betty Biggs combined to perform a selection of western and spiritual selections sung in both English and Spanish.
— A party of 10 departed on May 21, 1991 from Expedition Island in Green River to retrace the route of John Wesley Powell’s historic second expedition to the Grand Canyon and beyond.
Powell’s first expedition departed in The reenactment was a 46 day trip, which set out from Green River in two small boats 1869 and the second expedition on May 22, 1871.
The trip was not an attempt at historical recreation, but a celebration of Powell’s expeditions and the Green and Colorado Rivers.
Mike Brown of the Bureau of Land Management said that this was a great celebration of the river and Expedition Island, and that it tied in well with the city of Green River’s. green belt project, which was underway and erecting historic signs on the island.
1981
— Art students at White Mountain Junior High School won half of the Southwest District Junior High School Art Festival and Exhibition blue ribbons.
Of the 100 blue ribbons awarded during the festival from May 14-16, 1981 at East Junior High School, the White Mountain students were awarded 50 of them.
White Mountain art students who won blue ribbons included Tami McNeill, Val Schumacher, Renee Tolar, Jamie Smith, Sheri Harris, Todd Gerenier, Christi Burdette, Pauline Henscheid, Tracy Julius, Anna Martinez, Slade Bowcutt, Allan McWilliams, Jean O’Brien, Kari Kurtz, Audrey Cantrell, Chance Heghs, Maria McWilliams, Amanda Boyter, Jim Troester, Dennis Garcia, Mike Mellon and Kenny Ogden.
— The U.S. Postal Service’s San Francisco office issued invitations for bids on the new U.S. Post Office in Rock Springs.
Construction of a new, one-story main post office building, approximately 26,076 square foot on the site of approximately 127,089 square feet, located at the intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Commercial Way in Rock Springs.
Project completion was expected within 420 calendar days after the date of receipt of notice to proceed.
The estimated cost range of $1.5 million to $2.3 million was set by the Postal Service.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.