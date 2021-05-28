2001
— An early freak May snowstorm did not interrupt an open house on May 19, 2001, at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Center. The event was highlighted by dance demonstrations by students taught by former Utah ballet dancer Tag West.
Other activities included literary readings, art exhibits, open computer labs, music by the collegiate chorale or other spring classes. Several door prizes were awarded.
The open house allowed visitors to see what the campus had to offer during spring 2001 semester which began June 4, 2001.
— Students at Lincoln Elementary School were taken on a magic carpet ride on May 30, 2001. The Carpet One Magic Carpet Time Tour presented the students with with an interactive adventure in reading. The program taught elementary school children how the magic of reading enriches lives.
Acting in the presentation were LoriAnn Freda, who portrayed a day dreamer named Al; Bill Homan as a genie; and Matt Daigle, portraying the director.
In their imaginary worlds, the children interacted with the actors as they performed such fairy tales as “The Tortoise and the Hair,” “The Leopard and the Fox,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and “The Sun and the Wind.”
1991
— A groundbreaking ceremony was celebrated on May 28, 1991, for an archeological dig at what was believed to be the location of a Chinese residence dating back to the 1885 Chinese Massacre. The dig began immediately after the ceremony in the parking lot of Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.
Western Wyoming Archeological Director Steve Creasman, Rock Springs Mayor Paul Oblock, Father Fred Wendel of the church and Paul Ng, representing Rock Springs’ Chinese residents, all participated in the ceremony.
The site was discovered by workers while they were putting in a waterline to Washington School. Workers called Creasman when they discovered bones and a headstone.
— The super quarter horse Isaws Sugar Bear, a Wyoming-bred sorrel who raced on some of the top tracks in the country, returned to Sweetwater Downs, where me made his racing debut in 1989.
The exhibition breeze was meant to give spectators a demonstration of his athletic abilities. Sugar Bear was to come out of post No. 1 and run six furlongs, alone, around the track as Sweetwater Downs Racing began its season June 1, 1991.
Sugar Bear was ranked as one of the top quarter horses in the country and was invited to the Champion of Champions race in 1990.
In his career Sugar Bear had 36 starts with 18 first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and five third-place finishes. Isaws Sugar Bear’s sire was Isaws Kirk and dam was Miss Mac Beth. His owner and breeder was Ronald Cook.
1981
— The second State Photography Contest began with a Union Pacific history of photography multimedia presentation on June 1, 1991, at Western Wyoming College. The show presented by Jerry Taylor, chief photographer for Union Pacific, involved the use of nine computer-controlled projectors and nine screens. This was the second ever showing of the film, which premiered in Texas at a gathering of the Society of American Professional Photographers.
Following the history presentation, the photographs entered in the contest were exhibited at the Community Fine Arts Center through June 27, 1981.
The theme of the contest was “Wyoming: People, Places and Things.” Jerry Traylor, Bud Tebedo and wildlife photographer LuRay Parker served as contest judges.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included “Earthbound” starring Burl Ives, Christopher Connelly and Meredith MacRae at the Rock Theatre; “Thief” starring James Caan, Tuesday Weld and Willie Nelson at the Cinema; “Caveman” starring Ringo Starr, Dennis Quaid, Shelley Long and Barbara Bach, “The Howling” starring Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee and Dennis Dugan and “Thank God Its Friday” starring Donna Summer, Valerie Landsburg and Terri Nunn at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “Ordinary People” starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch and Timothy Hutton, “Modern Romance,” starring Albert Brooks, Kathryn Harrold and Tyann Means and “Devil and Max Devlin” starring Elliott Gould, Bill Cosby and Susan Anspach at the Riviera Twin Theater.
