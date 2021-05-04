2001
— A consultant who helped Wyoming figure out how to finance its public schools told officials that the state should consider creating a single, statewide school district.
Jim Smith, president of Management Analysis and Planning Inc. of Davis, California, suggested that a Wyoming Supreme Court decision on school finance lent itself to creating one statewide school district and eliminating local control of schools. Smith said the court decision required oversight in so many different areas of school finance that it might have been easier for the state to simply take over the districts altogether.
Smith met with lawmakers and Wyoming residents via teleconference on May 8, 2001, to explain what his company would do when it reviewed the state’s school financing.
— Mine rescue team members had the opportunity to practice and sharpen their skills during the week of May 7, 2001, during a four-day simulated emergency exercise.
Participants included the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration along with mine rescue teams from OCI of Wyoming, L.P. and General Chemical Corp. The main purpose of these exercises was to ensure rescue team members were prepared in the case of a mine emergency.
Following two days of exercises at the Sweetwater Events Complex, teams headed underground at OCI to practice their skills at an actual worksite.
1991
— Tenneco Minerals began production of liquid caustic soda and anhydrous sodium sulfite at two new plants near its trona mine and soda ash plant near Green River. The new production lines were the first step in a major growth and expansion program for Tenneco Minerals.
Construction on the facilities began in March 1990. They were expected to produce up to 75,000 tons of liquid caustic soda and 50,000 tons of anhydrous sodium sulfite a year.
Tenneco said it had a 100-year reserve of high-quality trona at its Green River site, which it also used to produce soda ash used in glass, soap, detergents, pulp and paper.
— Carroll and Darhl Kizzire of the Firehole Gang chapter of Good Sam Club represented Wyoming as wagonmasters on the state staff at the Northern California Samboree on April 23-26, 1991, in Stockton California.
Several states were represented at the Samboree. More than 975 rigs attended the camping event.
Participants had the opportunity to attend seminars, a pet show, arts and crafts show, pancake breakfast, buffet banquet, entertainment and nightly dancing. Darhl Kizzire, a Green River resident, was a judge for the pet show.
1981
— The Western Wyoming College Theater Department presented dinner theater performances of “Fieffer’s People” on May 8-9, 1981, in the college cafeteria. The adult comedy was written during the 1960s and used short sketches and observations to show how people felt.
The comedy was acclaimed off-Broadway and had given its writer, Jules Fieffer, recognition as an outstanding playwright.
Cast members included Dale Abbott, Tim Bennett, Leanore Dietsche, Jeff Goetsch, Lynn Johnson, Lisa Kennedy, Linda Marsh, Shari Noble, Carmen Schlosser, Emily Shifrar, Charlie Sweeney, Jack Waters and Jim Wilkinson. The director was Allan Keller.
— Ground was broken on May 7, 1981, for the construction of three Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center’s group and training homes. The program was meant to a milestone in offering independent and assisted living and training for the developmental and physically disabled.
The three six-bedroom homes, located in White Mountain Estates off Foothill Boulevard, would be training homes for disabled adults from Sweetwater, Lincoln and Uinta counties. Residents would develop living skills which would enable them to live independent lives in their communities.
The three homes would be built concurrently, and occupancy was expected to begin in October 1981.
SWRC also had a work training program which taught job skills, and combined with the group home programs, it provided skills necessary for a self-supporting, productive life.
