ROCK SPRINGS — Snakes, snapping turtles and more reptiles are in store for you to see at Reptile Adventures at Wyoming’s Big Show. Hosted by reptilian expert Danny Conner, Reptile Adventures is a show to entertain and educate about the amazing world of reptiles. Connor aims to educate adults and children alike about reptiles about the important role they play in nature and why we should protect them. Connor has more than 30 years of experience studying reptiles and educating crowds. His show is the No. 1 reptile show in the country.
Reptile Adventures show times include:
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
