FLAMING GORGE — The Flaming Gorge Resort, Red Canyon Lodge and Ashley National Forest will host two upcoming events.
Reptiles and Amphibians with Alpine Reptiles will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 on the Red Canyon Lodge lawn, Red Canyon Lodge Road off Highway 44, 3.5 miles west of Highway 191. The program will include live reptiles and amphibians. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the lawn.
Mammals with Northeastern Utah Avian Education Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 22 at Flaming Gorge Resort meadow on Highway 191, across from the Firefighters Campground. The program will feature a large display of antlers, skulls, skins and more for viewing. Participants will be able to ask questions.
For more information contact Patty McCourt, visitor services assistant, Flaming Gorge District, Ashley National Forest at 435-828-0114.