Rock Springs and Green River communities keep blood donations going during pandemic

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many things, but it did not change the need for blood. Business and school closures forced many blood drives to cancel over the past year, but patients continued to depend on blood donations for things like emergency surgeries, traumas, cancer treatments and blood disorders.
Vitalant is grateful for the amazing blood donors in Rock Springs and Green River who stepped up to help patients in need during an extremely challenging year. As businesses started shutting their doors, blood donation remained an essential healthcare activity, and Vitalant coordinators continued to host blood drives across Wyoming, doing their part to help make up for the 364,000 uncollected donations nationwide due to 14,600 Vitalant blood drives forced to cancel.
The first “Life Saver Lane” blood drive was held in April, where seven new blood drive coordinators worked together to bring Vitalant bloodmobiles to their neighborhoods so the community could still donate blood despite not being able to gather in one central place.
“We collected more than 100 pints of blood, and one donor even made masks for the other donors in her neighborhood,” Vitalant Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Sandy Thomas said. “This was at a very difficult time when everything was shutting down due to COVID, and we are so grateful for all of the new and regular donors who were willing to step up and help.”
In addition to the ongoing needs for red blood cells, platelets and plasma to help patients undergoing both emergency and routine medical treatments, the need for convalescent plasma emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic as the FDA allowed its emergency use authorization to give patients battling the virus an antibody boost. Vitalant also started testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies, and if a donor tests positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from blood, platelet or plasma donations while the other blood components can help patients with serious medical conditions.
Vitalant is also extremely appreciative of the community members along with the students, parents, staff and alumni that participated in the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge. Rock Springs High School and Green River High School kicked 2021 off to a great start by bringing in a total of 541 units of blood during their February blood drive challenge. Vitalant collected 558 units during last year’s event, which goes to show how the community still showed up to donate despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Severe winter weather across the country also continues to impact blood donations. Because the pandemic impacts the number of healthy donors who are available to give blood, Vitalant encourages new and existing donors who are healthy and able to give blood to help patients in need.
All Vitalant blood drives and donation centers follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including checking temperatures, social distancing, requiring face masks and other precautions. Vitalant is now also offering the opportunity to host a virtual blood drive, which allows donors to give at any convenient Vitalant donation location, while still donating on behalf of an organization. For more information on how to host a blood drive or to make a donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org or call 307-922-2366.