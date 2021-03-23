Rock Springs High School speech and debate team makes history

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team expected competition this year to be remembered as the "Online Season."
But now, it will also go down in history as "The Year We Sent Everyone to Nationals."
The team hasn't just survived the challenges of competing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has thrived.
Nine Tiger team members qualified over the weekend to compete at the NSDA nationals tournament in June. The high school's previous record, eight, was set in 2017. Before that, RSHS sent six in 1941.
Also, Adley Robbins is the first member of Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate in the team's 80+ year history to qualify for nationals all four years.
As a team, RSHS won first place sweepstakes in Speech, first place sweepstakes in Debate, and overall first place Sweepstakes at the NSDA Wind River National Qualifying tournament March 18-20.
At state competition March 11-13, RSHS finished in third place among 4A schools.
Their Facebook page says this season has been "the hardest year we'll ever do, and the year we kept going and succeeded beyond our wildest dreams."
NATIONAL QUALIFIERS
— Adley Robbins qualified in Program Oral Interpretation.
— Esther Bae and Kennedy Thompson qualified in Public Forum Debate. They were both double qualifiers - Esther qualified in U.S. Extemp and Kennedy qualified in Original Oratory as well. Since only one is allowed at nationals, they will compete in Public Forum Debate.
— Shiva Yeshlur and Gwennan Pritchard qualified in policy debate. Shiva double-qualified in International Extemp as well.
— Seanna Latimer qualified in Informative Speaking.
— Quinton Murcray qualified in World Schools Debate.
— Dawson Fantin qualified in Humorous Interpretation.
— Sophia Cozzens qualified in Original Oratory.
— Hallie Cozzens is first alternate in Informative Speaking.
— Tori Hester was a semifinalist and third alternate in Informative Speaking.
Since RSHS is allowed two supplemental entries for team members who did not otherwise qualify, Tori and Hallie will also be competing with their team at nationals in June. That means the entire RSHS team will be competing at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.
STATE RESULTS
Ten hard-working RSHS students battled it out at the state tournament March 11-13, finishing in third place overall and returning home with three state champions.
Gwennan Pritchard and Shiva Yeshlur earned the state championship in Policy Debate.
Kennedy Thompson is the state champion in Original Oratory.
Other results:
— Seanna Latimer and Hallie Cozzens were both semifinalists in Informative Speaking.
Gwennan Pritchard was a semifinalist in Extemporaneous Speaking.
— Shiva also placed third in Extemporaneous Speaking.
— Esther Bae took fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.
— Adley Robbins finished sixth in Dramatic Interpretation.
— Quin Murcray and Seanna Latimer placed third in 4A in Policy Debate.
— Esther Bae and Kennedy Thompson were quarterfinalists in Public Forum Debate.
Tori Hester and Sophia Cozzens rounded out RSHS efforts, just missing breaking into out rounds in Informative Speaking and Original Oratory, respectively.