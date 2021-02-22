ROCK SPRINGS — In the words of the late Joan Rivers "I hate housework. You make the beds, you wash the dishes and six months later you have to start all over again." If you are more interested in looking at house cleaning than participating in house cleaning stop by the Rock Springs Historical Museum and see the new display "Spring Cleaning." In order to maintain easy social distancing visitors can only see "Spring Cleaning" through the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street. The display will be illuminated and available for the public to view 24 hours a day through the end of March.
On display are items familiar to us all, feather dusters, a stack of clean rags and bottles of cleanser, mops, brooms and boxes of soap. Less familiar to everyone who may stop by are old heavy vacuum cleaners, oversized flat clothing irons with fat cloth wrapped cords, and a 1940 s mobile metal washing tub complete with attached clothes wringer. Even older items on display include a metal wash tubs with wood and metal washboards set next to the small coal stove and tea pot that heated the wash water. The most prevalent item on display is the early clothing irons. Called sad irons from the Old English word sad for solid, and not because spending all day next to hot stove ironing was depressing. These large, unwieldy and heavy — between 5 and 9 pounds — flat irons were found in almost every home. They kept clothing in a state of wrinkle free, if not dust free shape even in rough mining towns. Also on display is a 1940s Thor Automagic Gladironautomatic Iron system which allows the user to sit in relative luxury while pressing clothing.
Full of the good memories of warm kitchens full of steam and the smell of soap and warm cotton and the, perhaps less enjoyable, memories of spending whole days getting the home and its contents clean, pressed and ready for company "Spring Cleaning" is a distraction for those eyeing their own homes.
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
For more information call 307-362-3138 or visit https://www.rswy.net/department/index.php?structureid=15 or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.