ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum will offer access to portions of its museum collections to the public in an online format. Anyone with internet access can look through the collection at any time at https://www.rswy.net/department/index.php?structureid=15 or https://rockspringswy.pastperfectonline.com.
The Collections Database allows visitors to search by item, name, person or subject. Objects currently offered for viewing include a sampling of the Museum’s collections clothing, home goods, musical instruments, furniture, photographs, books from the Rock Springs Historical Museum Research Library, a selection of oral histories, and biographies. Depending on the item the Collections Database will have a description, photograph and location of the item, there may also be transcripts, audio or video files, and information about the donor/owner or individuals associated with the item. New items will be added regularly, and information will be updated as it becomes available.
“Offering patrons the opportunity to search the Museum’s collections online has been a long term goal,” Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator said in a press release. “Our Museum has so much to offer, and now genealogists, historians, writers, and visitors don’t have to be bound by location or expenses to be able to look at the history of Rock Springs. We hope having this information available to the public will help spark people’s interest in our history.”
This upgrade was made possible in part with a grant from the Digital Public Library of America through the Wyoming State Library. The Rock Springs Historical Museum’s Online Collections Database is just one of thousands offered by museums and cultural institutions worldwide, including the Wyoming State Library Digital Collections Suite, the Denver Art Museum, the Smithsonian Museums and the Louvre to name a few.
Contact the museum for more information, if you are interested in donating to the collections, or if you have a research request.
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B St. in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information call 307-362-3138,or visit www.rwy.ne t or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.