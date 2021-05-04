ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Historical Museum will offer two chances for people to take a special Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery focusing on our Veterans. Tours are scheduled for 4 p.m. May 14 and 2:30 p.m. May 16. The tours will cover the same individuals and historical information and are offered at different times to accommodate as many people as possible. The tour will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery, and is free. The tour will last at least an hour, weather permitting.
Interested parties should note that as this is a walking tour there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes and periods of standing. Wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather, as the ground can be both wet and uneven. Masks and social distancing are requested. Leave your pets at home, the cemetery does not allow them on the grounds.
Rock Springs native and local historian Corina K. Lee will give the guided tours. Lee is an avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. Lee initially began walking the cemetery to document her own family’s plots and headstones. She quickly became interested in other headstones and local families and put together a first cemetery walking tour for friends, family and those interested in local history. The tours were a huge hit and have grown each year. Each of Lee’s tours differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants, according to a press release. For the Veterans Tours she has put together a completely new walk that focuses solely on those who served in the Military.
“I can’t say enough about how fantastic Cori’s tours are, I encourage everyone who is even a little bit interested to make time to take one.” Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator said in the release. “Cori’s tours are always incredibly respectful to the individuals and families she talks about. She does a huge amount of research, and is very warm and entertaining, it is clear she love the history and the people she presents. I always leave a tour having learned something new about Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.”
The Rock Springs Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important city function since the city was founded in 1889. The people of Rock Springs believed it was central to our town and in 1924 volunteers worked for months moving all the unregistered graves around the community into the cemetery. In the 1980's the cemetery was completely surveyed and re-landscaped and the city began ongoing maintenance, and improvement, according to the release.
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B St. in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
For more information call 307-362-3138 or visit www.rwy.net or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.