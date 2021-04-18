ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Junior High School art students are exhibiting their art work in celebration of Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center through April 24.
The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with mixed media to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.
Hallie Riskus teaches painting and printmaking at Rock Springs Junior High School. Nathan Wonnacott teaches sculpture as well as computer graphic arts. New this year to Rock Springs Junior High School is Abbie Showecker, who teaches the drawing students.
“This year’s display for the seventh- and eighth-grade art students is a breath of fresh air after not being able to show their work last spring,” CFAC Director Debora Soulé said. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”
The students participating include:
Drawing I : Bailey Anderson, Hannah Bae, Kayleigh Barnette, Soren Christensen, Tucker Christensen, Emilio Corona Rodriguez, Alexa Develos, Brooke East, Lilia Faudoa, Jane Fellbaum, Karla Garcia, Allyenne Gunderson, Kay Hansen, Chrissa Kersey, Azul Lopez, Noelle Moser, David Nussbaum, Jorge Olivas, Julian Padilla, Jillian Palinek, Maritza Perez, Enrique Perra, Shyli Robinson, Jordyn Rodriguez, Bivian Sarabia-Pitones, Teghan Stassinos, Rachael Wallendorff and Chaiton Williams
Drawing II: Emma Asay, Bailey Cutler, Keirah Dean, Vilate Lowell, Emma Roark and Kayleigh Williams
Painting I: Aspen Allred, Emily Bae, Hannah Bae, Jane Fellbaum, Kahlan Kuehl, Aunica Mayne, Storm McCurdy, Jorge Olivas, Bivian Sarabia, Ivie Schaechterle and Kaylynn Shellman
Painting II: Clover Conder, Hadlee Miller, Julissa Rosales, Krystal Salayandia, Cumorah Shuler and Kennedy Terrill
Printmaking: Bryndalynn Abbott, Neveah Anderson, Tiana Copeland, Preslie Guhl, Mischa Johannessen, Hayden Knezovich, Adianna Krotzer, Conner Murray, Taylor R. Smith, Angela Silva and Jamilynn Stauffer
Sculpture I: Alexander Croft, Abril Dominguez, Sarah Fowler and Ana Kinikini
Sculpture II: Brynn Bider, Conner Murray, Emma Roark, Julissa Rosales, Makyla Sweeney and Samantha Thoma
Graphic Art I: Emily Bjork, Joshua Davis, Evie Long, Vilate Lowell, Kellen McBurnett, Laura Ramos, Gavin Robbins and Braidyn Smith
Graphic Art II: Micheal Rubich, Deegan Smith and Mia Wells
The youth art exhibits conclude with students from Rock Springs and Black Butte high schools from April 28 to May 15. A reception is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on April 28.
The Community Fine Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.