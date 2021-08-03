ROCK SPRINGS — One of the foremost goals of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is to expand the business base in Downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix. To that end, the group presents their second Project Pop Up for the 2021 holiday season.
A Pop-Up Shop is a short-term retail store that offers new, unique, local or specialized products or services. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA Project Pop Up is designed to fill empty storefronts and prospect new, long-term businesses; they’re giving one entrepreneur an opportunity start a pop up for the holiday season with a minimal investment. Project Pop Up is a partnership with private property owners in Downtown Rock Springs to offer a free, short-term lease to one local entrepreneur. Selected applicants will occupy a vacant storefront throughout the fall and Christmas shopping season with the goal of long-term occupancy after program completion.
Local or regional establishments and start-ups that are ideal may include apparel, gifts, home goods, décor, apparel, accessories, specialty foods, sporting/special interest, boutiques, art, locally-made goods, children’s resources, and more. Pop-ups will be chosen to fill a niche not already adequately represented Downtown. Existing businesses located in Downtown Rock Springs are not eligible for this program.
Applications are now open and one winner will be selected in early October. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will pay the rent for the 3-month program. Shop owners are required to pay all utilities and any other expenses. Participants shall comply with insurance requirements as well as all relevant city and state rules and regulations.
POP-UP SHOP CRITERIA:
— All applications are due by noon Sept. 3.
— Selected businesses will receive a heavily discounted or rent-free storefront in Downtown Rock Springs to test out a business from November to December.
— Businesses must be ready to open no later than Nov. 2, and be open until Dec. 30.
— Locations will not be finalized until businesses are selected.
— Ideal applicants are individuals with a current business ran out of their home, businesses looking to open a second location, or business concepts with minimal start-up inventory.
— A one-time application fee of $100 is required with your submission. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a $75 refund.
Project Pop Up applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S Main St. or at www.DowntownRS.com.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA hosted the same program for the 2020 holiday season. Rebel and Roots Boutique was selected and opened Downtown as part of the project. Becca Smith is the owner of Rebel and Roots.
“I feel so grateful that I was able to be the first Project Pop-Up winner. Being a part of the project pop up for Downtown Rock Springs was an amazing opportunity. It gives you the courage to take the first step knowing that you have extra support and guidance if needed,” Smith said in a press release. “There are a lot of benefits being a part of the Project Pop-Up. Overall, my favorite part was definitely the networking aspect and community support in the Downtown Rock Springs area and from the other Downtown merchants.”
“Through Project Pop-Up I was able to not only be successful trying something new during COVID times but it also helped give me the courage to branch out on my next mobile boutique adventure. If you are thinking about applying for the Project Pop-Up, do it! What do you have to lose? It is an amazing opportunity and experience that I would recommend to everyone,” Smith said.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.